Targeting Kyiv, Saluting Trump: Putin’s Latest Geopolitical Play

My Interview to Pakistani Norwegian Journalist Zunair Ch of Urdu Tribune about Russian MIRV attack on Ukraine after Ukraine attacked Russia with American provided tactical missiles Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest moves have left the world wondering what's next. With missile strikes targeting Kyiv and a congratulatory message to Donald Trump, Putin is making bold geopolitical plays. But what's driving these actions, and how will they impact global relations? Dive into the analysis and explore the implications of Putin's latest power moves