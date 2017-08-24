What's new

Tarbela Hydro Power Project - 5th Extension (1410 MW)

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Hydro Power Project-5th Extension (1410 MW) .......IBRD Credit of US$ 390 Million and AIIB US$ 300 million: The objective of the Project is to facilitate a sustainable expansion of Pakistan’s electricity generation capacity by installation of three additional power generating units having installed capacity of 470 MW each (total 1410MW) on existing Tunnel-5 without affecting the capacity for irrigation release. The total installed capacity of Tarbela Dam after completion of 5th Extension will rise to 6298 MW.

The total cost of the project is US$ 823.5 million. The World Bank (WB) will finance US$ 390.0 million and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will contribute US$ 300.0 million and the remaining US$ 133.5 million will be funded by funded by WAPDA (US$ 124.5 million) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) (US$ 9.0 million) for additional Transmission line from Tarbela to evacuate additional power.

The project would help in further development of Pakistan’s hydropower potential along the Indus River Cascade which is a cornerstone of the World Bank Strategy and Government’s energy policy to reduce load-shedding, reduce cost of electricity production, and improve financial sustainability of the power sector.

Tarbela-5th Extension Hydro Power Project would continue to support a number of community schemes initiated by WAPDA for communities of the area under Tarbela-4 Extension
 
21077538_1262480133879682_1811109257224026642_n.jpg
 
21078361_1535331863197006_1079665743978301089_n.jpg
 
TARBELA 5TH EXTENSION HYDROPOWER PROJECT

Location: Tarbela Dam (on Indus River), District: Swabi / Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.


Salient Features:

Dam Type....... Earth and Rock Fill Dam (Tarbela Dam)
Reservoir....... Tarbela Reservoir
Gross Storage Capacity...... 11.620 MAF (Original), 7.271 MAF (Reduced)
Live Storage Capacity......... 9.679 MAF (Original), 6.328 MAF (Reduced)
Power Generation.............. 1410 MW (Three units of 470 MW each)
Execution by......... WAPDA

Donor Agency World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Financial Status Local (Rs. Million) .....FEC (Rs. Million)...... Total (Rs. Million)

Original PC-I Cost ........46,373.60 ..........35,988.00.............. 82,361.60

54fa1d72a5f5f.jpg


on 5th tunnel.



Tarbela04+%2528powerhouse%2529.jpg



4631
 
World Bank ready to start Tarbela 5th extension project

Mar.13,2019

1928126-worldbank-1552450836.jpg




LAHORE: After riding on the success of Tarbela fourth extension hydroelectric power project, the World Bank and the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) foresee the completion of Tarbela fifth extension project by 2023.

After successful completion of the fourth extension project with capacity of 1,410 megawatts, the World Bank is moving forward to start the next phase of its renewable energy plan for Pakistan, namely the Tarbela fifth extension project.

The international lender is confident that the fifth extension project can be “put into operation in four years”, generating $200 million worth of additional revenue for Wapda per annum.

The World Bank recently concluded its Pakistan mission meeting, which was attended by the Wapda management, World Bank team leader Dr Rikard Liden and Adviser to the World Bank on Hydropower Masood Ahmad.

The World Bank team praised Wapda and other stakeholders, concluding that “the Tarbela fourth extension was one of the rare projects completed on time and below cost. It will add 3,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually worth about $350 million and save foreign exchange”.

This is an important milestone as global statistics for hydroelectric power show an average of around 90% cost overrun and 70% delay in project duration.

The success of Tarbela fourth extension has also encouraged other international donors including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

In its Annual Infrastructure Report for 2019, the AIIB reaffirmed its commitment

to the upcoming Tarbela fifth extension. Its Head of Communications said, “Our focus will remain on projects that can be carried out on a sound economic basis and contribute towards Pakistan’s long-term economic development.”


According to officials, the completion of Tarbela fifth extension will increase the capacity of overall Tarbela project from 4,888MW to 6,298MW, making it amongst the top 10 hydroelectric power stations in the world. It will also significantly enhance Wapda financial capability, allowing it to invest significant proceeds from Tarbela-4 and 5 in the expansion of Indus cascade.

Tarbela Dam is located on the Indus River 110 km from Islamabad in Swabi district and Haripur, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The left bank irrigation tunnel, T-5, was constructed under the Tarbela dam project to provide a low-level outlet for additional irrigation supplies, when Tarbela reservoir is at a low level.
 
Tarbela 5th Extension


Location
Tarbela Dam (on Indus River), District Swabi, District Huripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa


Salient Features

Tunnel 5 (Already Constructed):

t5%20ext.png


  • Purpose
Irrigation
  • Type
Concrete/steel lined
  • Length
3,675 ft.
Proposed T5 Powerhouse:
  • Generation Capacity
1,410 MW

(Three units 470 MW each)

  • Annual Energy
1,810 GWh

Execution by..... WAPDA


Project Benefits

  • Generation of Hydropower
    • Employment Generation during construction & O&M of the project
  • Development of Fisheries
  • Load shedding will be substantially reduced

Consultants

JV of Mott MacDonalds Ltd. UK, Coyne-et-Billier, France with MM Pakistan & ACE Pakistan as Sub-consultantsCommencement Date


Completion Date

4.5 Years

Financial Status (Rs. Million)

Local Foreign Total
Approved PC-I

Status:

  • Consultancy Contract signed with JV of Mott MacDonalds Ltd. UK, Coyne-et-Billier, France with MM Pakistan & ACE Pakistan as Sub-consultants
  • The Contract agreement for geotechnical investigations signed on 15.04.2019 with M/s Sarwar & Company, Islamabad. The drilling of bore holes in Dal Darra channel has been completed whereas drilling of bore holes at Power House and Intake area is in progress.
  • Floating Solar Project has been initiated by the Project Consultants as per the vision of World Bank and WAPDA. Installation of Floating Solar Projects of 150 MW each for Barotha & Ghazi Lakes and 25 MW for Tarbela reservoir have been planned. In this regard Feasibility of 150 MW Floating Solar Project in Barotha lakes has been submitted by the Consultants. PC-I of the Floating Solar Project is under preparation.
  • The evaluation of PQ applications for Civil and E&M works has been completed and sent to World Bank for NOL on 27.03.2020.
  • Consultants of the project have submitted Design Review Report which is under review with WAPDA.
  • Consultants have submitted Draft Bidding Documents for Civil and E&M works, which are under review with WAPDA.
 
Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project:

WAPDA awards US$ 354.6 million contract for Civil Works to PCCCL

May 6, 2021: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awarded contract worth US$ 354.6 million for civil works of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project to Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (PCCCL) through an international competitive bidding.

The contract signing ceremony was held today at WAPDA Mega Hydel Complex. Tarbela 5th Extension Project Director Muhammad Azam Joya and PCCCL Executive Representative in Pakistan Ling Jianke signed the contract on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, World Bank Task Team Leader Dr. Rickard Liden, WAPDA Member Finance Naveed Asghar, Member Water Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, Member Power Jamil Akhtar, General Managers concerned and representatives of the Consultants also witnessed signing of the contract.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chairman said “WAPDA, in its endeavor to enhancing water storage capacity and share of cheap and clean hydel power generation in the National Grid, is constructing as many as 10 projects including Tarbela 5th Extension. Timely completion of these projects is all the more important for the purpose. ”Underlining the benefits of Tarbela Dam Project for economic development and social uplift, he said “We are confident to complete Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project in accordance with the stipulated timelines.”

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is being constructed on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam with approved PC-I of US$ 807 million. International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), World Bank is providing US$ 390 million, while Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to the tune of US$ 300 million.

Cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each. The project, scheduled to start electricity generation by mid-2024, will provide 1.347 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. With completion of Tarbela 5thExtension Hydropower Project, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will rise from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.

Credits: WAPDA



1620308337297.png
 
Best thing is, this is swing production. I.e u have it when u need it in summet

Dams are more important in solar era as they act as batteries
 
1620312747260.png
 
After the Fifth tunnel execution, Dam will have maximum output.

The fifth tunnel.

1620416916525.png

The project, scheduled to begin electricity generation by mid-2024, will provide 1.347 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity per year to the national grid.

With completion of the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project, the installed capacity of Tarbela Dam will rise from 4,888MW to 6,418MW.
 
1620652720498.png
 
WAPDA Chairman visits Tarbela 5th Extension Project

Construction to Commence in July

May 11, 2021: In the wake of awarding the contract for civil works of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T5) last week, the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) today visited site of the project located at Tarbela Dam to review on ground the preparedness level for mobilization of the contractor to the site and start of construction work on the project, scheduled to be commenced in July this year.

During the visit, WAPDA Chairman had a detailed round of Tunnel N0. 5, sites of the Power House and Switch Yard and Intake of the Power House, therein, he was briefed about mobilization of the contractor and timelines for overall implementation of the project. WAPDA Member (Water) Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, Authority’s Advisor Nasir Hanif, project management and representatives of the consultants were also there during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that T5 is yet another landmark project, being constructed by WAPDA under its least-cost energy generation plan to meet increasing demand of energy in the country through indigenous clean and green hydel electricity.

T5 is one of the 10 mega projects WAPDA is implementing to double the existing hydel generation with addition of more than 9000 MW to the National Grid in just eight years from year 2022 to 2028-29 in phased manner. The addition of this cheap electricity will help stabilize the power tariff by decreasing reliance on import of expensive fuel for thermal power generation, he added.

Underlining the importance of timely completion of the hydropower projects for national economy, WAPDA Chairman directed T5 project management to strictly adhere to the timelines set for completion of the project with no compromise on the stipulated standards of construction work.

It is worth mentioning here that T5 Project is being constructed on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam with approved PC-I of US$ 807 million. World Bank is providing US$ 390 million, while Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to the tune of US$ 300 million.

Continuous monetary assistance by the international financial institutions to WAPDA for construction of hydropower projects reflects their trust in WAPDA’s financial strength. Cumulative generation capacity of T5 Project stands at 1530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each.

The project, scheduled to commence electricity generation by mid-2024, will provide 1.347 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity on the average per annum to the National Grid. Installed power generation capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4888 MW to 6418 MW on completion of T5 Project,
1620738823414.png
 
Tarbela Dam
Main Dam earth filling

1621252160658.png
 
WAPDA awards $ 241 million contract for E&M works of Tarbela 5th Ext.HPP


June25, 2021: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority(WAPDA) today awarded contract amounting to US$ 241.1 million for electro-mechanical(E&M) works of the 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project to a joint venture comprising Harbin Electric International Company and Harbin Electric Machinery Company (HEIC-HEMC) through an international competitive bidding.

The ceremony for signing of the contract was held today at WAPDA House, Lahore. The E&M contract was signed by Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Director (PD) Muhammad Azam Joya and HEIC-HEMC Vice President Zhang Yu Long on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd),WAPDA Member Finance Naveed Asghar, Member Water Abdul Zahir Khan Durrani, Managing Director (Administration) Khalid Saleem, WAPDA Secretary Fakharuzzaman Ali Cheema, General Managers concerned and representatives of the Consultants also attended the ceremony. It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has already awarded contract for civil works of the project in May.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that Tarbela5th Extension is yet another WAPDA project to meet energy needs of the country with low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity, adding that WAPDA is committed to complete this vital project in accordance with the timelines.

Referring to the WAPDA’s strategy for improving water situation and increasing share of hydel electricity in the National Grid, he said that WAPDA is constructing 10 megaprojects in water and hydropower sectors to meet rapidly increasing requirements of water and electricity in the country.

These projects are scheduled to be completed from 2023 to 2028-29. In addition to enhancing gross water storage capacity by 11.7 million acre feet (MAF), WAPDA projects will also double the installed hydel power generation capacity from 9406 MW to 20591 MW. Likewise, WAPDA’s contribution of green and clean hydel electricity to the National Gird will also increase from the existing 37 billion units to more than 81 billion units per annum.

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is being constructed on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam with approved PC-I of US$ 807 million. International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) of World Bank is providing US$ 390 million, while Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to the tune of US$ 300 million. Cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each.

The project, scheduled to start electricity generation by mid-2024, will provide 1.347 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. With completion of Tarbela 5thExtension Hydropower Project, installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will rise from 4888 MW to 6418 .



1624709017161.png
 
Tarbela 5th Extension project (1530MW) will start this month (August, 2021)

Tarbela Dam is one of the world's largest earth and rock filled Dam and greatest water resources development project. The Construction of Tarbela Dam started in 1968 and ended in 1976. With the passage of time, the extension of generating units/Powerhouse occurred.

After 4 extensions, Tarbela 5th Extension project (1530MW) will start this month (August, 2021). The T5 is one of the 10 mega projects WAPDA is implementing to double the existing hydel generation with addition of more than 9,000MW to the national grid in just eight years from 2022 to 2028/29 in a phased manner. T5 project is being constructed on Tunnel No 5 of Tarbela Dam with an approved PC-I of $807 million.

The World Bank is providing $390 million, while the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is providing $300 million.

The cumulative generation capacity of T5 project stands at 1,530MW with three generating units of 510MW each. The project, scheduled to commence electricity generation by mid-2024, will provide 1.347 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity on an average/annum to the national grid.

Installed power generation capacity at Tarbela Dam will increase from 4,888MW to 6,418MW on completion of T5 project.



1628079300486.png





1628079324812.png
 

