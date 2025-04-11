TALKS TO REMOVE TARIFFS ON CHINESE-MADE EVs STARTED BETWEEN THE EUROPEAN UNION & CHINA

Negotiations have been launched between the European Union and China to remove tariffs on electric cars (EVs) manufactured in China and replace them with minimum prices, this comes after both Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič agreed to investigate the possibility of setting a price floor for Chinese EVs entering European markets during a series of talks.Previously, the EU had levied tariffs of up to 45.3% on Chinese EVs in an effort to combat what it saw as unfair subsidies given by China to its automobile industry, a different strategy, is currently being considered by both parties, in which tariffs would be removed in return for China's pledge to uphold minimum prices for its EV exports, in order to prevent Chinese firms from undercutting European manufacturers with subsidized pricing, this plan attempts to level the playing field for them.Any minimum pricing system must be just as effective and enforceable as the current tariffs, Commissioner Šefčovič stressed, the discussions are a part of larger initiatives to improve economic cooperation between the EU and China, especially in light of the ongoing trade tensions throughout the world, which have been made worse by Trump's U.S tariffs.European EV market may be greatly impacted by possible removal of tariffs, particularly for businesses like Tesla that have profited from less Chinese competition as a result of these levies, increased competition and possible changes in market dynamics in favor of Chinese manufacturers could result from Chinese EV becoming more competitive in Europe.In conclusion, the EU-China talks show a deliberate change toward more cooperative trade policies with an emphasis on price mechanisms rather than tariffs to control the EV market, increased trade cooperation and a more competitive European EV market could result from this strategy.