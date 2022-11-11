What's new

Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says

Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says

Reuters
November 11, 2022

1668179743211.png



Afghan women will no longer be allowed in parks, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s morality ministry said, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits.

Mohammad Akif Muhajir, the spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, made the comments in an interview with local media and, when asked about the restrictions, referred Reuters to audio of the interview.

“For the last 14 or 15 months we were trying to provide an environment according to Sharia (Islamic law) and our culture for women to go to the parks,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the owners of parks didn’t cooperate with us very well, and also the women didn’t observe hijab as was suggested. For now, the decision has been taken that they are banned,” he said, referring to the group’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

Almost all women in Afghanistan wear a head scarf, or hijab, in public. However, the Taliban have said women should wear long flowing clothes that cover their bodies and also cover their faces, such as the all-enveloping burqa. Some women in Kabul and other urban centres do not cover their faces in public and others wear surgical face masks.

Western governments have said the Taliban needs to reverse its course on women’s rights, including a U-turn on signals they would open girls’ high schools, for any path towards formal recognition of the Taliban government.

It was not clear how long the park restrictions would last and whether they would be extended across Afghanistan.

Park operators in western Herat and northern Balkh and Badakhshan provinces said they had not been asked to stop women from entering yet.

Some women in those provinces told Reuters they were watching the restrictions in Kabul closely and were worried they might be applied in other provinces.

“Here they haven’t restricted women and girls yet but you will never know when they change their minds,” said a woman in Badakhshan who asked to remain anonymous.

The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.


Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says

It is not clear how long the park restrictions will last and whether they will be extended across Afghanistan.
Banned from education, ‘idle’ Afghan girls are married off

AFP

1668182145395.png



KANDAHAR: Thirteen-year-old Zainab should have been shopping for a new school uniform this autumn but, with no prospect of girls’ schools reopening in Afghanistan, she was instead forced to pick out a wedding dress.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul and banned teenage girls from education, many have been married off – often to much older men of their father’s choice.

“I cried a lot and kept telling my father that the Taliban would reopen girls’ schools,” Zainab said.

“But he said that’s not going to happen, and it’s better that I get married rather than sit idle at home.”

Her wedding date was fixed within hours of the would-be groom arriving with an offer of a few sheep, goats, and four sacks of rice as a bride price – a centuries-old custom for many in rural Afghanistan.

As is traditional, Zainab moved in with her new in-laws and husband – who is 17 years older than her.

“Nobody asked for my opinion,” she said.

Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are banned from going to secondary school.

Together with economic crisis and deep-rooted patriarchal values, many parents have accelerated the marriage of teenage daughters who have been mostly confined to their homes since the Taliban stopped their education.

“At my parent’s house, I used to wake up late… here, everybody scolds me,” Zainab told AFP from the Taliban’s power base of Kandahar.

“They say, ‘We have spent so much on you and you don’t know how to do anything’.”

Parents increasingly feel there is no future for girls in Afghanistan, said Mohammad Mashal, the head of a teachers’ association in the western city of Herat.

“They feel it is better girls get married and start a new life,” he said.

When the Taliban took back control of the country in August last year, there was brief hope they would allow more freedoms for women compared to their brutal, austere rule of the 1990s.

But a planned reopening of girls’ schools in March by the ministry of education was axed by the secretive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Officials claim the ban is temporary but have wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closures.

For many girls, it is already too late.

‘Now I wash dishes’

A team of AFP journalists interviewed several girls who have either married or become engaged in recent months.

Their real names are withheld for their safety.

“Never did I think I would have to stop studying and instead become a housewife,” said 16-year-old Maryam.

Taliban ban women from parks and funfairs in Afghan capital

She studied to grade six in a village, after which her father moved the family to the nearby town of Charikar, just north of Kabul, where his children could pursue higher education.

“Instead of studying, I now wash dishes, wash clothes and mop the floor. All this is so hard,” she said as she served breakfast to her father Abdul Qadir, 45.

Qadir had intended to let Maryam and her sisters study for degrees before searching for suitors.

“I wanted them to complete university education because I had worked hard for it and already spent so much money on them,” he told AFP.

Living in a rented apartment, Qadir – whose salary from a government job has been almost halved under Taliban rule – has had to sell some household items to feed his family.

“In Afghanistan, girls do not get many opportunities, and proposals for marriage stop coming after a time,” he said.

“My previous experience of the Taliban tells me they will not reverse their decision.”

Even if a reversal of policy was to come, it would be meaningless to Maryam.

“The first person to oppose my education will be my husband. He will be physically violent with me,” she told AFP.

Early marriage can often lead to a lifetime of suffering for girls and women.

Such marriages are particularly common in rural areas of Afghanistan where dowries given to brides’ families are a vital source of income.

Experts say education is pivotal in delaying the weddings of girls, and with it childbearing that comes with a higher rate of infant mortality and maternal deaths at a young age.

A girl is a ‘burden’

Women have been told to cover up with the hijab or preferably with an all-encompassing burqa when in public or, better still, to leave home only if absolutely necessary.

Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy has collapsed since the exit of foreign forces, leaving hundreds of thousands without jobs and half its 38 million people facing hunger, aid agencies say.

In a twisted sense of sacrifice, some young women are offering themselves up for marriage to help alleviate the financial load.

“(My father) did not force me, but the situation was such that I accepted a proposal and got engaged,” said 15-year-old Sumayya in the capital, Kabul.

Sisters Sara, 20, and Fatima, 19, had been months away from sitting university entrance exams when their high school was closed, leaving them unable to graduate.

With the family in crisis after their father died from Covid-19, they declared one after the other that the search for husbands should begin.

“My conscience tells me that it’s better to marry than be a burden on my family,” Fatima said.
 
Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

AFP
November 13, 2022


<p>People walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9. — Reuters</p>


People walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9. — Reuters
Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed on Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs.

Women are increasingly being squeezed out of public life since the Taliban’s return last year despite the hardliners promising a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power that ended in 2001.

Most female government workers have lost their jobs — or are being paid a pittance to stay at home — while women are also barred from travelling without a male relative, and must cover up with a burqa or hijab when out of the home.

Schools for teenage girls have also been shuttered across most of the country since the Taliban’s August 2021 return.

“Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms,” Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP.

He said “hammams” — traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by sex — were now also off limits.

“Currently, every house has a bathroom in it, so it won’t be any issue for the women,” he said.

One video clip circulating on social media — which could not immediately be verified — showed a group of women, backs to the camera, lamenting the gym ban.

“It’s a women-only gym — the teachers and trainers are all women,” a voice says, breaking with emotion.

“You can’t just ban us from everything. Do we not have the right to anything at all?”

Activists have said the increasing restrictions on women are an attempt to stop them from gathering to organise opposition to the Taliban’s rule.

Small groups of women have staged frequent flash protests in Kabul and other major cities, risking the wrath of Taliban officials who have beaten and detained them.

Earlier this month, the United Nations voiced concern after the Taliban disrupted a press conference in the capital, submitting female participants to body searches and detaining the event organiser and several others.
 
and some peopel here claimed these articles are propaganda against islam , when last year these news start to come out one after each other
 
Hack-Hook said:
and some peopel here claimed these articles are propaganda against islam , when last year these news start to come out one after each other
Are you trying to take the high moral ground against Afghanistan here.

Have you forgotten the whole world is looking at you currently.
 
langda khan said:
Are you trying to take the high moral ground against Afghanistan here.

Have you forgotten the whole world is looking at you currently.
in our country more than 65% of university students are women the rate for engineering fields is 50%, the women are not kept out of any jobs, school or amusement center , no one can marry a girl against her wish . there is no requirement for girls to be accompanied by anybody if they want to travel. and the unrest involved more man than woman and if any one think the unrest is about women he knew shit , the hijab was only an excuse for start and is not a thing at all anymore maybe first 5-10 day and its effectively only present in some foreign media .

and yes i get a moral high ground against Taliban rule or some country that elder of villages are allowed to order girls of a family be raped by village retards and degenerates because his cousin eloped with another family girl, or a girl ordered to marry a dog.
 
Hack-Hook said:
in our country more than 65% of university students are women the rate for engineering fields is 50%, the women are not kept out of any jobs, school or amusement center , no one can marry a girl against her wish . there is no requirement for girls to be accompanied by anybody if they want to travel. and the unrest involved more man than woman and if any one think the unrest is about women he knew shit , the hijab was only an excuse for start and is not a thing at all anymore maybe first 5-10 day and its effectively only present in some foreign media .

and yes i get a moral high ground against Taliban rule or some country that elder of villages are allowed to order girls of a family be raped by village retards and degenerates because his cousin eloped with another family girl, or a girl ordered to marry a dog.
Is that why you girls are cutting their hair and burning their hijabs on tv around the world.
 
langda khan said:
Is that why you girls are cutting their hair and burning their hijabs on tv around the world.
as i said , you knew shit if you think the protest is about hijab or women participate in it more than men and cutting their hair more look like MKO and Femen Militant than normal girls and you can count them with fingers of your hand . here normal girls just remove the hijab and even that won't contradict the facts i said about women and girls situation in Iran compared to their situation to a certain neighbor under Taliban and a certain country south of Asia that female children are considered burden and less favorable and female feticide is a phenomena
 
Hack-Hook said:
as i said , you knew shit if you think the protest is about hijab or women participate in it more than men and cutting their hair more look like MKO and Femen Militant than normal girls and you can count them with fingers of your hand . here normal girls just remove the hijab and even that won't contradict the facts i said about women and girls situation in Iran compared to their situation to a certain neighbor under Taliban and a certain country south of Asia that female children are considered burden and less favorable and female feticide is a phenomena
No need for you to get on your high horse when your own country is burning was my point. You are not superior to the Afghans in any way in the way you treat your women. Neither Pakistan nor India put institutionalized clothing and moral restrictions on our women like you do. So please grab a mirror from somewhere and take a deep hard look into it.
 
Talibans bans women from bearing child, and giving birth to children.

Only bearded Mullahs should do this. :what:
 
langda khan said:
No need for you to get on your high horse when your own country is burning was my point. You are not superior to the Afghans in any way in the way you treat your women. Neither Pakistan nor India put institutionalized clothing and moral restrictions on our women like you do. So please grab a mirror from somewhere and take a deep hard look into it.
sorry the burning are only happens in some foreign based media that even don't have reporter in Iran , the funny part was when IRIB reporter on TV went at some petrochemical industry and filmed the trucks who were waiting for their turn to load cargo and anonymously post it to those media and and under the video write the trucks driver are on strike and guess what that evening the fake medias posted it as evidence that truck drivers are on strike and made it the headline of their news and used the exact same video

no sadly for you nowhere is burning and everything is as normal .you do what i post and you can't deny it.
the clothes matter is minor compared to that and a simple internet search showed you the enforcement of that law is as lax as it can get and again the protest last month was about something else.
 
Hack-Hook said:
sorry the burning are only happens in some foreign based media that even don't have reporter in Iran , the funny part was when IRIB reporter on TV went at some petrochemical industry and filmed the trucks who were waiting for their turn to load cargo and anonymously post it to those media and and under the video write the trucks driver are on strike and guess what that evening the fake medias posted it as evidence that truck drivers are on strike and made it the headline of their news and used the exact same video

no sadly for you nowhere is burning and everything is as normal .you do what i post and you can't deny it.
the clothes matter is minor compared to that and a simple internet search showed you the enforcement of that law is as lax as it can get and again the protest last month was about something else.
You are not superior to the Afghans.
 
That implies that parks can only be used for "launday-baazi'. 😛😛😛
 
Hack-Hook said:
sorry the burning are only happens in some foreign based media that even don't have reporter in Iran , the funny part was when IRIB reporter on TV went at some petrochemical industry and filmed the trucks who were waiting for their turn to load cargo and anonymously post it to those media and and under the video write the trucks driver are on strike and guess what that evening the fake medias posted it as evidence that truck drivers are on strike and made it the headline of their news and used the exact same video

no sadly for you nowhere is burning and everything is as normal .you do what i post and you can't deny it.
the clothes matter is minor compared to that and a simple internet search showed you the enforcement of that law is as lax as it can get and again the protest last month was about something else.
Seriously i think the other guy has a point. Seeing how barbaric Irans mullah regime has acted with this protests, i can only say they are not very far from their mullah brethrens in Afghanistan. Funny enough Iranian are quite liberal and open people but ruled by a religious islamic cleric regime. One thing is sure the mullah will fall one day as well, just like the Shah, they seem to be out of touch with the people.
 

