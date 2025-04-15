TAIWAN CHIP GIANT DROPS $100B ON U.S. SEMICONDUCTORS—TOTAL INVESTMENT HITS $165B

The largest chipmaker in the world, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has announced a huge $100 billion expansion of its U.S operations, increasing its total investment in the nation to $165 billion. America's capacity to manufacture semiconductors will be greatly enhanced by this historic expenditure, the biggest foreign direct investment in American history, especially in Phoenix, Arizona, where TSMC already has a sizable fabrication facility, the expansion will establish Arizona as a significant center for the production of microchips in the Western Hemisphere by constructing three new sophisticated fabrication units fabs, two advanced packaging facilities, and a sizable research and development R&D facility.With a $12 billion pledge to construct its first factory in Arizona in 2020, TSMC made its first investment in the United States, with the addition of more facilities, the investment has since increased to $65 billion, tens of thousands of high tech employment and roughly 40,000 construction positions will be supported over the following four years by the new $100 billion investment that was announced in early 2025 that will speed up this growtt. Prominent American technology companies like Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm which rely significantly on TSMC's cutting-edge processors for artificial intelligence AI, smartphones and other cutting-edge applications, are driving this expansion, according to the company's CEO, Dr. C.C. Wei.This investment aligns with U.S government efforts to reduce dependence on foreign semiconductor supply chains, particularly those centered in Asia, and to strengthen domestic production capabilities. The U.S. Department of Commerce has supported TSMC’s expansion with subsidies totaling $6.6 billion under the CHIPS and Science Act, a bipartisan initiative aimed at revitalizing the American semiconductor industry. President Donald Trump, who presided over the announcement ceremony, hailed the investment as a “remarkable step” toward making the U.S a global leader in chip manufacturing and AI technology, Trump has consistently advocated for bringing semiconductor production back to the U.S to enhance economic and national security.TSMC’s expanded U.S. footprint will not only increase chip production capacity but also complete the domestic AI supply chain by incorporating advanced packaging technologies and R&D capabilities. While the most advanced chipmaking technology will remain in Taiwan, the U.S. facilities will focus on producing next-generation 2-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips critical for AI, defense and consumer electronics. This strategic distribution of manufacturing and innovation helps mitigate supply chain risks and geopolitical uncertainties, especially given Taiwan complex relationship with China.It is anticipated that TSMC's investment will have a significant economic impact, in addition to creating direct jobs, the expansion is expected to provide more than $200 billion in indirect economic output over the course of the next ten years in Arizona and the larger U.S economy, it is anticipated that this increase in semiconductor production will draw additional funding from suppliers and other tech firms, solidifying the United States position as a global leader in semiconductors.Experts in the field have hailed TSMC's move as bold and progressive, pointing out that the company's adaptability in distributing the $100 billion investment enables it to adjust to shifting governmental regulations and market conditions, while some analysts warn of possible dangers associated with U.S political changes and tariff policies, TSMC pledge shows faith in the long-term expansion of the American semiconductor industry.