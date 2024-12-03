What's new

SYRIAN CONUNDRUM: COMEDY OF ERRORS

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

#sag_analysis #syriancivilwar #gazaunderattack #Hama #idlib #israelirantensions
Join me in conversation with Salman Ahmed Lali, former editor of Pak Turk dot com , senior journalist, as we delve into the complexities of the Syrian conflict. We discuss the recent rebel offense in Hama and Aleppo, and explore the intricacies of the Syrian conundrum. From the humanitarian crisis to the geopolitical implications, we break down the comedy of errors that has come to define the Syrian conflict. Tune in for a nuanced and insightful discussion on one of the most pressing issues of our time.
 
