Syrian Civil War (Graphic Photos/Vid Not Allowed)

Since the old thread disappeared, I thought a new one would be needed.

Regime Forces Quit Qalamoun
Fri 12 Sep 2014
By Zaman al-Wasl (Opposition website)
The regime army has moved tanks and vehicles based in the area to Damascus

Syrian regime forces in Qalamoun have made tactical withdrawals to reinforce the southern front of Damascus amid fears of an imminent offensive by rebels and Islamist jihadists.

Local activists from Fleita and Ras al-Maara in Qalamoun said the regime army has moved tanks and vehicles based in their area to Damascus.

Months ago, Bashar al-Assad’s forces backed by Lebanese Hezbollah militia captured most of Qalamoun area, including Yabroud and Nabk.

The deteriorating morale of Assad’s soldiers on the southern battlefields has pushed army officials to back troops with immediate reinforcements to halt the rapid advances by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Nusra Front near the Occupied Golan Heights.

Islamist armed groups have become the most powerful forces in the three-year-old uprising against Assad, who has long portrayed himself as the defender of a secular order in Syria as the death toll exceeded 191,000.

Translated and edited by The Syrian Observer
Regime Forces Quit Qalamoun - The Syrian Observer
 
Syria%2BControl%2BMap%2BSept.%2B11%2BHIGH-01.png
 
Aleppo Province: Areas in the villages of Dekerman, Ta’lek and Boraz in the western countryside of Ayn al Arab were bombarded by IS, followed by bombardment by YPG fighters on IS gatherings in the western countryside.

The regime forces bombarded areas in the two neighborhoods of al Hedareyyi and Masaken Hanano in the east of Aleppo as well as areas in the town of Daret Ezze leading to injure some people.

Violent clashes took place between YPG fighters and IS fighters in the village of al Mahmodeyyi in the eastern countryside of Ayn al Arab ( Kobani). Violent clashes took place between the regime forces supported by NDF and the Islamic and reble’s battalions in Seif al Dawle area in the south of Aleppo.

The warplanes carried out a raid on near Fatemah Mosque in the city of al Bab in the eastern countryside leading to kill 6 people while others were injured, some of them are in critical situation. The warplanes carried out 6 raids yesterday on an area near the public market in the city of al Bab leading to kill 13 citizens while others were injured. The warplanes carried out 2 raids on the village of Kafar Naha and 2 other raids on the town of Retyan in the western countryside.
Al Hasaka Province: The number of the regime’s soldiers and its pro- militiamen who died in the clashes with the fighters of Gweran neighborhood in the city of al Hasaka has risen to 28, where the regime forces could take control over wide parts of the west of the neighborhood or what so called Gweran Gharbi, down to the street that separate between the western part and the eastern part.

The neighborhood of Gweran has witnessed a displacement movement of dozens of thousands people towards the nearby areas
Source: SOHR
 
BEIRUT: Syrian rebels and ISIS jihadists have agreed a non-aggression pact for the first time in a suburb of the capital Damascus, an activist group said Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the cease-fire deal was agreed between ISIS and moderate and Islamist rebels in Hajar al-Aswad, south of the capital.

Under the deal, "the two parties will respect a truce until a final solution is found and they promise not to attack each other because they consider the principal enemy to be the Nussayri regime."

Nussayri is a pejorative term for the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shiite Islam to which President Bashar Assad belongs.

Syria's armed opposition initially welcomed jihadists including ISIS members in their fight against Assad.

But the group's harsh interpretation of Islam and quest for domination of captured territory sparked a backlash against it that began in January.

A coalition of rebel groups pushed ISIS out of much of northern Syria, but it has recaptured much of that territory in recent months and has a strong presence in Hajar al-Aswad.

More than 180,000 people have been killed in Syria since the beginning of the uprising against Assad that began in March 2011.

BEIRUT: Suspected Nusra Front and ISIS militants attacked several stone quarries near Arsal’s hills Friday, destroying equipment and stealing bulldozers, according to some media reports.

While several media outlets said the attacks were carried out by fighters with the Nusra Front, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that militants from both the Nusra Front and ISIS had raided the three quarries - belonging to Mohammad Alouli, Melhem Hujeiri and Hani Hujeiri - destroying machines and driving back to the hills with several stolen bulldozers.

HERMEL, Lebanon: At least four Hezbollah fighters were killed overnight Wednesday during clashes with jihadists on the outskirts of a Lebanese border village in the Bekaa Valley, security sources told The Daily Star Thursday.

Fierce clashes erupted between Hezbollah fighters and rebel groups a few kilometers away from the village of Ras Baalbek, near a Hezbollah position in the region.

A total of 17 people were either killed or wounded but only four men were identified as Lebanese resistance fighters, the source said.

The incident would have remained under wraps if the two ambulances had not broken down on their way to a Bekaa Valley hospital, a source said on condition of anonymity.

Syrian troops, backed by Hezbollah, have been battling rebel and jihadist groups along the border with Lebanon to root out opposition fighters who have infiltrated the eastern frontier.

Last month, the Lebanese Army engaged in fierce clashes with militants from Syria for five days in which dozens of Islamist fighters and at least 19 soldiers were killed in the border town of Arsal, a few kilometers from Ras Baalbek.

The militants captured at least 30 soldiers and policemen during the fighting. Nusra Front has so far released seven while ISIS has beheaded two Army troops.

ISIS Says It Executed David Cawthorne Haines, British Aid Worker

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria released a video on Saturday that showed what appeared to be the beheading of a British citizen, David Cawthorne Haines, an aid worker who is seen kneeling on a bare hill in a landscape that appears identical to where two American journalists were killed by the group in back-to-back-executions in the past month, according to footage and a transcript released by SITE Intelligence, which tracks the terrorist group.

In the moments before his death, Mr. Haines, 44, like the two journalists killed before him, reads a script in which he blames his country’s leaders for his killing. Addressing Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain, he says, “You entered voluntarily into a coalition with the United States against the Islamic State, just as your predecessor Tony Blair did, following a trend among our British prime ministers who can’t find the courage to say no to the Americans.”

Just read the news that Turkey is not willing to take part in operation against IS and is not going to let US use Incirlik base .

Mentioning that , They have demanded fall of Syrian Government ( especially Assad ) if any operation starts against IS .

It seems Kerry couldn't achieve much in Turkey .
 

