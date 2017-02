When you knit stories, you can include every possible bull in it. No one in India ever haw shred of evidence but claims claims and claims - and this "surgical strike" at best is a claim.



Now for claims, you can awad "Param Veer Chakr" but you would only disgrace your own medals - because like rest of the world and Pakistan, many in India also believe this is a political stunt of an incompetent government.



So your surgical strike stays "NO EVIDENCE SURGICAL STRIKE". Live with it Indians, live with this disgrace.

