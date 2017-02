Inching closer to Two decades of operational service in Indian Air force, the Su-30MKI fleet in Indian Air force is finally seeing increased momentum for the long-awaited Su-30MKI upgrade programme. T. Suvarna Raju, Director (Design & Development) of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd hopes that major announcement will be made in next few months that HAL has been selected has lead integrator for the SU-30MKI upgrade programme. a major part of the upgrade to Super Sukhoi involves avionics and sensors. the fleet will get new displays, avionics and an AESA radar, with costs running at $12-20 million per aircraft which in total could cost of more than $8 billion. The whole purpose of upgrading to Super Sukhoi standard is to bring existing fleet to the near fifth-generation level to increase its combat worthiness. In addition, Super Sukhoi upgraded aircraft will have advanced stealth characteristics and will also be equipped with longer range missiles with an infrared homing system. Super Sukhoi also will be getting new software but no radical changes to the airframe to include a higher degree of stealth will be avoided to keep up gradation cost in check.