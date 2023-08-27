What's new

SUPARCO & TAIMUR Space Launch Vehicle - What Happened?

SUPARCO is one of Asia’s oldest space programs. It started off great with Dr. Abdus Salam being named as the first chairperson of the organization and for the most part would headed by competent people until the late 90s rolled around and then everything started going downhill.

It has since, like many other civilian departments, fallen into the hands of the military.

853521.jpg


Few issues I have with SUPARCO

1. The name - this might work in 1961, but it’s 2023 now. A simple rebranding to “Pakistan Space Agency” or something along those lines wouldn’t hurt. But like how Pakistan is governed, the bare minimum is done.

2. Despite being publicly funded, SUPARCO’s website looks like it was created in 2000 using Netscape Composer. No updates on their website, no emphasis on updating what they are actually doing and ZERO social media presence at all. Once again sums up how Pakistan is governed - the bare minimum is done.

*For comparison, PCB didn’t even have a Twitter account or social media presence until 2015 when PSL was inaugurated by a private company which helped launch and brand both PSL and PCB to what it is today.

3. SUPARCO actually had big endeavours and I will give them credit for the work they did in the 60s, 70s and 80s. They were progressing slowly but at least they were doing something even if momentum was slow like developing satellites. Eventually I hoped Pakistan would move towards developing its first SLV or Space Launch Vehicle and offering a cheaper alternative to launch into space for other countries.


And at IDEAS 2002, a model of the TAIMUR SLV was presented. I even remember the news of this first being aired on PTV during the height of the Musharraf regime. It has since disappeared from the entire public sphere and SUPARCO even refuses to acknowledge its existence.

And here lies the question. Why?

IMG_0213.jpeg


IMG_0212.jpeg
 
Although your criticism may sound petty it does actually point to just how useless and incompetent the institutie is overall.

If they can't even create proper modern websites for it, a comprehensive name and whatever else, it just shows the sub-standard quality of work and little effort being put in.

Meanwhile compare that to other country's simple PR releases, looks like they put a ton of effort into those alone. Like Turkey's TAI anniversary promotion.
 
In his childhood, Timur and a small band of followers raided travelers for goods, especially animals such as sheep, horses, and cattle.[50]: 116  Around 1363, it is believed that Timur tried to steal a sheep from a shepherd but was shot by two arrows, one in his right leg and another in his right hand, where he lost two fingers. Both injuries disabled him for life. Some believe that these injuries occurred while serving as a mercenary to the khan of Sistan in what is today the Dashti Margo in southwest Afghanistan. Timur's injuries and disability gave rise to the nickname "Timur the Lame" or Temūr(-i) Lang in Persian, which is the origin of Tamerlane, the name by which he is generally known in the West. (Source: Wikipedia)

Change the name to something else which is not lame. It might take off. Best of Luck
 
Thankfully, Pakistan did not land on the moon, otherwise they would continue to charge us for the fuel price of the rocket as part of the fuel price adjustment.
 
Does anyone have any information on what happened to the Taimur SLV project? Was it even started or was this just a lollipop?
 
It was turned into plots for few army generals.
 
