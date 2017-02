Azamgarh: Nizamuddin , a member of the Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj during the freedom struggle, passed away on Monday morning.



The former driver of Netaji was 116.



He died today in Dhakwa village in Mubarakpur area in Azamgarh after a prolonged illness.



According to reports, Colonel Nizamuddin alias Saifuddin will be laid to rest in afternoon after Zuhar namaz.



He is survived by his wife Ajbul Nisha, three sons and two daughters.



Nisha is reportedly 107 years old.

Last year, Nizamuddin hogged the limelight when he opened a bank account at an age of 116 years.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014, honoured Nizamuddin by touching his feet in Varanasi.



First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:01