Stolen elections undermine political stability: Khaqan Abbasi

dunyanews.tv

Stolen elections undermine political stability: Khaqan Abbasi

Says irrational taxation in the electricity bills are also required to be brought down
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

Updated On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 20:01:33 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Awam Pakistan Party (APP) founder Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says political stability is impossible in countries where elections are stolen.

Addressing an event in Karachi on Sunday, the former prime minister said, “The government has failed. Nothing can happen in a country where there is no justice. People are made to pursue the non-issue of IPPs while the real issue is economy.”

“We have to provide the masses with necessities including water, gas electricity, and employment,” Abbasi reiterated.

He said the elections were stolen by violating the constitution and the only way forward was to respect the the constitution.

He said the people of Karachi were forced to buy portable water from tankers.

"Actually we need to set a Truth Commission. Many laws were made during the 77 years and no one was held accountable. There was an urgent need to bring down dollar price to Rs100. If the dollar price comes down the electricity price will also be reduced. Irrational taxation in the electricity bills are also required to be brought down,” he concluded.
 

