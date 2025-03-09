What's new

Starlinks in process to establish in Pakistan

ghazi52

Telecom authority chief meets Starlink team amid push to launch Pakistan operations​

  • Starlink owner Elon Musk has said company is awaiting government approval to launch services in Pakistan
  • PTA says Starlink is yet to obtain security clearance, a prerequisite for obtaining a license and launching services

Hasaan Ali Khan
March 07, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen (retd) Hafeez ur Rehman, met Starlink officials in Spain this week as the international telecommunications provider seeks approvals to launch operations in Pakistan.
US businessman Elon Musk, who owns Starlink, has said the company is awaiting government approval to launch services in Pakistan.

Starlink has completed registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), according to Musk. The PTA, however, has said Starlink is yet to obtain security clearance, a prerequisite for obtaining a license and launching services in Pakistan.

Starlink users access the Internet for data or voice communication by using a small dish antenna to bounce signals off a constellation of satellites overhead.

“The discussion focused on improving affordable broadband access, particularly in underserved areas, to bridge the digital divide and accelerate digital transformation,” the PTA said in a statement after the meeting between the authority’s chairman and Starlink officials on the sidelines of the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona.

The PTA chairman confirmed that Starlink’s registration was in process with the national satellite regulatory body, a legal prerequisite for getting a PTA license for satellite-based Internet services.

“The Starlink team shared insights on satellite-based Internet solutions in competitive World of Cellular Mobile services and its potential impact on remote regions. Both sides discussed regulatory frameworks and operational strategies for seamless service integration,” the statement added.

Pakistan’s telecom sector has evolved significantly over the past two decades, but still faces challenges in terms of infrastructure development, especially in rural and remote areas, gaps that the possible entry of Starlink could address, its proponents say.

Pakistan, with a population of over 240 million, has experienced a 40 percent drop in Internet speeds in recent months, due to what is widely believed to be the government’s implementation of a nationwide firewall that it says is aimed at blocking malicious content and protecting networks.

The South Asian nation incurred $1.62 billion in losses due to Internet outages and social media shutdowns in 2024, surpassing losses in war-torn Sudan and Myanmar, according to a Top10VPN.com report. Rights activists say the disruptions are part of a state-led digital crackdown aimed at censoring critical voices. The government denies this.
 

Starlink Internet Services set to receive formal approval in Pakistan

Nuzhat Nazar
March 20, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Starlink Internet Services (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is set to receive formal approval for satellite-based internet services in Pakistan after fulfilling all regulatory requirements outlined by the Pakistan Authority for Space and Regulatory Bodies (PASRB), sources revealed.

Following this, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is anticipated to grant the necessary license within one to two weeks, paving the way for Starlink’s commercial launch in the country, sources added.

In a significant step toward bridging the digital divide, Pakistan recently commenced pilot testing of Starlink’s satellite-to-cell service to meet prerequisites necessary for full-scale deployment. This initiative aims to eliminate mobile dead zones and provide seamless connectivity to the country’s most remote and underserved regions.

Senior officials from the Ministry of IT & Telecom confirm that the pilot project signals Pakistan’s readiness to embrace cutting-edge satellite communication technology. And Starlink is expected to introduce its satellite-to-cell service in Pakistan this year.

While responding to a question, PTA officials stated that this marks a major milestone for Pakistan, ensuring uninterrupted satellite-based connectivity in challenging terrains. The initiative aligns with global trends in leveraging satellite technology for high-speed internet access.

To commence operations, the officials said that Starlink required three key regulatory approvals. The first was registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), which has already been completed. Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, confirmed that Starlink had successfully secured this foundational step for its operations in Pakistan in June 2025.

The second regulatory requirement was clearance from the Pakistan Authority for Space and Regulatory Bodies (PASRB), which has now been completed, and formal approval is expected soon.

Starlink has successfully met all technical and security requirements, ensuring that its uplinks and downlinks do not interfere with existing communication infrastructure.

The final step is obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Once Starlink fulfills the necessary licencing prerequisites, the PTA is expected to grant approval within the next one to two weeks.

The regulatory process ensures that Starlink’s satellite services do not disrupt existing networks. Once approvals are finalized, Pakistan will join a select group of countries benefiting from advanced satellite-based internet connectivity.

Pakistan introduced the National Satellite Policy in 2023 and the Pakistan Space Activities Rules in 2024 to regulate satellite telecommunications.

These frameworks, while essential, added layers of complexity to Starlink’s licensing process. In compliance with these regulations, the company has also been required to establish ground stations within Pakistan.

Unlike traditional broadband infrastructure, Starlink uses Low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver high-speed internet comparable to fibre-optic connectivity. This approach eliminates reliance on underground or overhead cables, offering an alternative for remote and difficult-to-reach locations.

According to sources in ministry of IT and Technology, despite its promise of universal connectivity, Starlink’s pricing may pose a challenge for widespread adoption among individual consumers.

The monthly subscription cost is expected to be around PKR 25,000 ($90-$100 USD), with a one-time hardware cost ranging between $400-$500 USD (approximately PKR 112,000-140,000).

Given these costs, Starlink may be more feasible for businesses, research institutions, remote communities, and government agencies rather than individual households.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
 

Pakistan approves Starlink’s temporary registration

Decision paving way for the launch of satellite-based internet services in the country

BR Web Desk
March 21, 2025

Pakistan has granted temporary registration to SpaceX’s Starlink, paving the way for the launch of satellite-based internet services in the country.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed this development in a statement on Friday.

The minister said that the approval was in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to enhance digital infrastructure and expand internet access nationwide.

“Under the leadership of the prime minister Shehbaz, Pakistan is moving towards digital transformation,” she said, adding that the introduction of satellite internet services marks a significant milestone in the country’s technological progress.

She emphasised that Starlink will improve connectivity, particularly in remote areas, by offering modern internet solutions.

“This is a major step towards strengthening Pakistan’s internet ecosystem,” she added.

The minister noted that the government adopted a ‘Whole of Government’ approach, working closely with key institutions, including the Cyber Crime Agency, security agencies, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Space Authority, to facilitate Starlink’s registration process.

“All security and regulatory bodies were consulted before issuing Starlink a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC),” she stated. The PTA will oversee the licensing requirements and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks, including fee payments.
 
In a future USA sponsored color revolution, starlink could open data channels without local state surveillance.

so it's a danger for national security that it could make impossible electronic surveillance of the state.
 

IT minister confirms Starlink internet launch timeline in Pakistan​


The announcement was made during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telecom

News Desk
April 07, 2025

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, said that SpaceX’s Starlink internet services are expected to become operational in Pakistan by November or December this year.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by MNA Aminul Haque. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed the committee on the licensing process for Starlink.

PTA Chairman confirmed that Starlink has been granted a temporary licence by the Space Board, adding that a full operational licence would be issued once regulatory frameworks are finalised.

“There are no issues with the licensing process,” Minister Shaza Fatima stated, clarifying that satellite internet is a new technology and various aspects needed to be evaluated thoroughly. “A consultant has been hired to finalise the regulations. Once done, Starlink will have to reapply,” she added.

The minister also revealed that a Chinese company had submitted a similar application for providing satellite internet services in Pakistan. “Shanghai Spacecom is also in the queue. We want to open the space internet sector to multiple players to ensure competition,” she said.

The minister confirmed that infrastructure installation is underway and Starlink services are expected to launch in the last quarter of 2025.
 

