What's new

Some pure whites have low IQ despite normal birth

Skimming

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 7, 2022
Messages
1,280
Reaction score
-12
Country
India
Location
India
Some pure whites have low IQ despite normal birth. Normal birth means there was no abnormality like premature birth or Down's syndrome or any other defect.

Example: During the era of president George Bush there was a lot of chatter in white nationalist communities stating that the (then) president had a low IQ even by the standards of world average.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
After visiting Beijing, Macron changed his position towards the United States
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
etylo
E
beijingwalker
America Is Running Low on Weapons. China Is Watching. For three decades Washington has stripped its defense industrial base bare
Replies
0
Views
933
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
The End of China’s Economic Miracle
Replies
2
Views
354
flowerfan2020
F
SalarHaqq
In the New World Order the Isolation of US Is Definite
Replies
3
Views
641
OIO
OIO
Mirzali Khan
Inside the Biden White House as Kabul Fell
Replies
9
Views
1K
kingQamaR
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom