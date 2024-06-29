Social media and moral decay

Are Likes Ruining Pakistan? Social Media & The Moral TightropeHey everyone, and welcome to my channel!Today's video dives deep into the world of social media and its impact on Pakistani society, particularly focusing on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. We'll be discussing how the chase for views and ratings can sometimes lead our youth to compromise their values.We'll explore the reasons behind this potential moral decline, examining the role of capitalism and materialism on social media. Is the constant pressure to showcase a perfect life warping our sense of identity?We'll also be looking at the other side of the coin. Can social media be a force for good in Pakistani society? We'll discuss how these platforms can be used for positive change and self-expression.So, buckle up and join me as we ask some tough questions: Are likes and ratings more important than our values? Can we find a healthy balance in this digital age?