The Kashmir freedom fighter are inflicting more damage than India can sustain. The tactics of freedom fighter include target killing Indian Army.Indian Gov denying the killing related to Kashmir struggle.DIG North Kashmir Nitish Kumar said the surge in encounters cannot be linked to rise in militancy.“We are seeking contact with the militants. It is not that the militants are attacking the security personnel,” he said.Another police officer said there has been a surge in encounters because security forces have gone on the offensive by launching counter militancy operations.“The militants were involved in a number of incidents, including an attack on an Army convoy, patrol party and BSF convoy in North Kashmir,” he said.