What's new

SIFC revival to construct Pakistan’s first large commercial vessel in over 40 years

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2019
Messages
5,359
Reaction score
-29
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SIFC revives 1100-TEU ship project at Karachi Shipyard
The initiative will see Karachi Shipyard construct Pakistan’s first large commercial vessel in over 40 years.

News Desk
December 14, 2024

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has revived the 1100-TEU containership project, which had been on hold for nine months, according to the state media.

The initiative will see Karachi Shipyard construct Pakistan’s first large commercial vessel in over 40 years.

The project is being executed with the cooperation of the Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard, and the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The new vessel will be capable of carrying 1,100 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers.

The shipbuilding contract, valued at $24.75 million, is expected to provide an opportunity to construct the vessel at a lower cost compared to international market rates.

This project is viewed as a key step in reducing Pakistan’s reliance on foreign shipping companies and promoting economic self-sufficiency.

In addition to potential foreign exchange savings, the project is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime industry and contribute to the development of the country’s "blue economy."

tribune.com.pk

SIFC revives 1100-TEU ship project at Karachi Shipyard | The Express Tribune

The initiative will see Karachi Shipyard construct Pakistan’s first large commercial vessel in over 40 years.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Last edited:
.

Similar threads

ghazi52
Institutionalising army’s role in business
Replies
6
Views
683
Sliver
Sliver
Edevelop
Pakistan seeks $6bn for corporate farming from Saudi Arabia, other Gulf nations by 2028
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
ghazi52
BREAKING PAKISTAN’S AGRICULTURE MYTHS
Replies
4
Views
622
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
N
Indian Navy to test its first unmanned surface vessel in November, for surveillance, minesweeping
Replies
0
Views
536
NG Missile Vessels
N
HAIDER
Pakistan’s Existential Economic Crisis
Replies
11
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom