'They dragged me by my hair, beat me with their baton, then shot me with a pellet gun,' says 14-year-old Ifra.

"They caught me by my hair and dragged me. And then they beat me with their baton on my arm. But still they weren't satisfied so they shot me with a pellet gun"

Protests triggered by the death of Burhan Wani

'No rule of law here'