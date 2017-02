Sharmeen Obaid launches mobile cinemaSharmeen Obaid brings a change to the way cinema is experienced with the new mobile cinema called Dekh Magar pyaar seHIP DESK FEB 02, 2017 09:15PMNews has been going on about a new project by SOC films for quite some time now and finally the cat is out of the bag. And yes, we are impressed!Check out the teaser here:You guessed it right, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy will be bringing a change to the way cinema is experienced with the new mobile cinema called Dekh Magar pyaar se.The teaser gives a glimpse of what all team SOC has planned, and begins with people putting up a projector in an open space.Here's what Sharmeen Obaid had to say about the project:"SOC Films has been screening its films and projects across Pakistan for a number of years," she told a local newspaper. "We have realized that there are very few community centers and places where the public in smaller cities can watch quality entertainment."She further explained that Dekh Magar Pyaar Se is an attempt to introduce films, music, and animation to a wider community.