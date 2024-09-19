What's new

Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan, Pakistan is the new Karate Combat KC-49 champion.

A

Akbar26

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Aug 26, 2024
Messages
477
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan, Pakistan, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the new world champion in Karate Combat at the KC-49 event held in Singapore. This victory not only highlights his exceptional skills and dedication but also places him prominently on the global martial arts stage.

Overview of KC-49 Event​

The Karate Combat KC-49 event took place on September 18, 2024, featuring top fighters from around the world. Shahzaib Rind faced off against Luiz Rocha, the defending champion, in a highly anticipated match. Rind's performance was exceptional, showcasing his agility, technique, and strategic prowess throughout the bout.

Record Holder and Champion​

Shahzaib Rind is known for holding the record for the fastest knockout (KO) in Karate Combat history. His relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to training have propelled him to this championship title. The victory at KC-49 is a testament to his hard work and determination to excel in karate.

Significance of the Victory​

This championship win is significant not only for Rind personally but also for Pakistan's representation in international martial arts. It brings attention to the growing talent pool in the country and inspires young athletes to pursue their dreams in combat sports.

Future Aspirations​

Following his victory, Shahzaib Rind expressed his desire to continue competing at high levels and aims to defend his title in future events. He hopes to serve as a role model for aspiring martial artists in Pakistan and encourage them to engage in sports that promote discipline, respect, and physical fitness.In summary, Shahzaib Rind's achievement as the new world champion in Karate Combat KC-49 marks a proud moment for Pakistan and highlights the potential of its athletes on the global stage. His journey serves as an inspiration for many and showcases the spirit of perseverance inherent in martial arts.




FIRE-WALL-INSTALLATION-2024-09-19T132121.497-1024x576.png
KC_49_Var2_900x900_Profile_Main_Shahzaib_Rind.png
 
. . . . . . .
کوئی بلوچ ہوکر وفا شاہزیب رند سے سیکھے، جو اپنی بلوچی پوشاک میں آتا ہے
اور اپنی ہر کامیابی کو پاک وطن کے نام کر جاتا ہے۔ یہ ہے ایک سچے بلوچ کی محب وطنی
اپنی قوم کی ثقافت اور روایت کو زندہ رکھتے ہوئے، اپنے ملک کا پرچم بلند کرنا اور ہر جیت
کو اپنے وطن کے نام کرنا، یہی میرے وطن کی اصل خوبصورتی ہے۔

https://twitter.com/x/status/1841399483692663289
 
.
President Asif Ali Zardari awarded a Rs100 million cheque to Karate champion
Shahzaib Rindh at Aiwan-e-Sadr in recognition of his historic
victory in a global competition.
1728566222555.jpeg
 
. .

Similar threads

S
Pakistan Army Wins Inter-Departmental National Karate Championship
Replies
0
Views
397
sidkhan2
S
A
  • Article
Pakistan will host the South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship for the first time this year.
Replies
0
Views
389
Akbar26
A
H
  • Article
Indian boxer Thehlak Selvam in Thailand couldn't withstand two punches from Pakistan's Usman Wazeer and fell within a minute
Replies
0
Views
377
HaiderAfan
H
S
Pakistan Army Wushu Championship 2024/25
Replies
0
Views
75
sidkhan2
S
ghazi52
Ex-wife of boxer Muhammad Ali in Afghanistan to build sports stadium: Taliban govt.
Replies
0
Views
240
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom