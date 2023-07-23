What's new

Shahid Ahmed Khan - Biden's Hired Barking Dog Crying About Cypher

So who is this prostitute of Joe Biden?

He is an "Adviser" to the US President on "Arts". I wonder what an Arts Advisor has anything to do with meddling in Pakistan's affairs?


Interesting to note that only 3 news outlets picked up on this story.

Hindustan Times
www.hindustantimes.com

Imran Khan drama made Pakistan laughing stock of the world: Joe Biden's adviser

Pakistan spoils relations with the countries and institutions where its interests are connected, he said.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

Devdiscourse (which picked it from Indian state media ANI)
www.devdiscourse.com

Imran’s cypher drama made Pakistan laughing stock, says Biden adviser | International

Talking to Saleem Safi in a Geo News programme “Jirga”, the US president’s adviser said that Imran Khan’s cypher drama made Pakistan a laughing stock in the world. He said that Pakistan is still a very important country for the US. It is not true that President Biden was ignoring Pakistan...
www.devdiscourse.com www.devdiscourse.com

Jang
www.thenews.com.pk

Imran’s cipher drama made Pakistan laughing stock: Biden adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the US President on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan has said that America has nothing to do with the internal politics of Pakistan, adding that the US senators wrote a general letter...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

A prostitute to Joe Biden about "arts" is talking about Pakistan's affairs and claims "America isn't involved".


Adviser to US President Joe Biden on Arts, Shahid Ahmed Khan, said that America has nothing to do with the internal politics of Pakistan after the US senators wrote a general letter regarding human rights in the country. The letter is about Pakistan and not for Imran Khan, he said, adding that the former prime minister's “cypher drama” had turned the country into a laughing stock around the globe. Pakistan remains a crucial nation for the US and is not ignored by Washington owing to its relationship with China, he said.



I'm genuinely interested as to who he's speaking for
 
Pakistan spoils relations with the countries and institutions where its interests are connected, he said, saying that the IMF was not happy with the local leadership of the country. The IMF was also upset that the agreement made in the previous government tenure was not implemented, he said.


This chutiya actually said this out loud....LMFAO.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1682818972083789825
 
I posted this in another thread regarding this: Let's take and swallow the opinion of a man responsible for showcasing mujra dances as art to the Western world; overall an insignificant post within the US government apparatus.

However, the cipher made Pakistan a laughing stock, but begging for $ 1 billion brought pride.

SOOR OF THE NIGHT is nowhere to be seen
 
Why would IMF be happy if Pakistan broke an agreement after taking some money ?
 
enough said ...

1690162636900.png
 
Dumbass Pakistani cucks should have stopped voting for Dems ever since Clinton's anti muslim pogroms of the 90's...Sanctions against Iraq and a matter of 500K dead children, free hand to Serbs to massacre Muslims in Bosnia, bombing of the Al-Shifa medical factory in Sudan, secret evidence law exclusively used against Muslim in judicial system. Unconditional support for Israel.

And this is just on the foreign policy front. On the domestic side of things, Clinton was the wolf in sheep's clothing that ushered in the complete wall street and corporate take over of the US fiscal policies and set the stage for the great recession and every subsequent recession as well as the death of middle class.
 

