Current Weather Conditions​

Temperature: The temperature in Lahore is currently around 15°C (59°F) , with overcast skies contributing to the retention of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Humidity levels are high, which can worsen the effects of smog on respiratory health. Visibility: Visibility is severely reduced due to the thick layer of smog, making outdoor activities hazardous.

The Health Crisis: UN Warning on Smog​

Key Points from the UN Report:​

Health Risks: The UNICEF representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, expressed grave concerns about the health implications for children exposed to such high levels of pollution. Prior to this year's extraordinary smog conditions, approximately 12% of deaths among children under five were attributed to air pollution.

Causes of the Smog​

Crop Burning: Seasonal agricultural practices, particularly stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and neighboring India, release significant amounts of smoke and particulate matter into the atmosphere.

Government Response​

Restrictions on Outdoor Activities: Authorities have banned outdoor activities and closed public parks and recreational areas to minimize exposure.

Conclusion: "Land of Death and Destruction"​

As of, the weather in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, is characterized by persistent smog that has enveloped the region, significantly impacting air quality. The air quality index (AQI) in Lahore has reached alarming levels, with readings exceeding, categorizing it as hazardous. This severe pollution is primarily attributed to a combination of agricultural burning, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution, exacerbated by stagnant weather conditions typical of winter.The United Nations has issued a dire warning regarding the toxic air enveloping Punjab province, stating thatunder the age of five are at significant risk due to the hazardous conditions. This alarming situation has prompted urgent calls for action from health officials and child advocacy groups.The toxic smog in Punjab has been exacerbated by several factors:In light of this environmental disaster, the Punjab government has implemented several measures:The current environmental crisis has led many to question Pakistan's identity as the "Land of the Pure." Instead, it is increasingly viewed as a "land of death and destruction" due to its failure to manage air quality effectively. The dire situation calls for immediate and comprehensive action from both government authorities and international organizations to address the root causes of pollution and protect vulnerable populations, especially children. Without urgent intervention, the health and future of millions remain perilously at risk.