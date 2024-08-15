What's new

Seven terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP’s Kurram district

7 terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP’s Kurram district

August 15, 2024

Seven terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

It said security forces effectively engaged terrorists of the Fitna Al Khawarij, formerly called the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and seven were killed while five were injured.

“Khwarij’s hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives was recovered,” the ISPR said, adding that the slain terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

https://www.dawn.com/news/1852447/7...peration-in-kps-kurram-district-says-military
 

