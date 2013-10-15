What's new

Serbian defense industry

I have already posted many things about defense industry in Serbia, and some of you are probably more or less informed about our capabilities, but i decided to open one topic where i could just put all the news about Serbian defense industry, without having to open new topic every time when i wish to present something new.

Serbian defense industry is one of the largest in this part of the Europe. We are exporting around 300 million of dollars annually, and that export is growing every year.

We had some serious problems after the NATO bombing in 1999, which together with sanctions before that, almost completely destroyed our defense companies. Some of them were completely destroyed (with bombs). Still we recovered pretty good after all of that, but there are still many problems which we plan to solve in the future, one of them is necessity to modernize our factories, and in the next three years we plan to invest around 200 000 000 $, in to modernization and acquiring of new technologies.

All state owned defense companies in Serbia are represented by Yugoimport SDPR:

Yugoimport &#8211; SDPR (Serbian: &#1032;&#1091;&#1075;&#1086;&#1080;&#1084;&#1087;&#1086;&#1088;&#1090; &#8211; &#1057;&#1044;&#1055;&#1056;) is the state-owned intermediary agency for the import and export of defence-related equipment in Serbia. The company was founded in 1949 in what was then Yugoslavia, for the needs of the Yugoslav defence industry. Today the agency represents the Government and military industrial complex of Serbia in the sphere of importation and exportation cooperation of defence equipment and related services. Company works together with Serbian Army, VTI - Military Technical Institute Belgrade an many private companies in Serbia and around the world in developing new weapons and systems. The company also provides weapons design, consulting, construction and engineering services.
They also have development sector, and now they are building new factory of complex battle systems, in which they will produce armored vehicles, self propelled howitzers....

So let's start with some products and projects.

Guided weapons:

ALAS and LORANA:

They are project of the Serbian company called Edepro.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will invest USD 33 million in the first phase of development of the ALAS missile system - production of antitank missiles, whereas a total of USD 220 million will be invested in this system over the next four years, said Jugoimport SDPR Deputy CEO Nenad Miloradovic.

- In both conceptual and technological sense, ALAS belongs to a group of cutting-edge weapon systems used by land forces - Miloradovic told the national broadcasting corporation RTS.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Aleksandar Vucic attended on February 18th in Abu Dhabi the signing ceremony of an agreement between Serbia's Jugoimport SDPR and the company Emirates Advanced Research and Technology Holding (EARTH) on the joint development and equipping of the ALAS missile system.
url.jpg


image.jpg


71011_52788854_IMG_9951.jpg


Self-propelled ALAS Lorana missile system at Partner 2013


BUMBAR (BUMBLE-BEE)

Bumbar is man-portable, short range guided anti-tank weapon system, designed in accordance with following development guidelines:
&#8226; Tandem hollow charge warhead, capable to destroy modern tanks with reactive homogenous armor;
&#8226; SACLOS guidance, improved anti-jamming protection based on sequential frames differential processing, and frequency, time and space discrimination;
&#8226; All terrains fighting capabilities including urban areas because missile can be launched from confined space;
&#8226; Shoulder or tripod launching modes.
GENAERAL PERFORMANCE DATA
&#8226; Missile calibre 136 mm
&#8226; Minimum range 75 m
&#8226; Maximum range 600 m
&#8226; Flight time up to max range 4.6 s
&#8226; Hit probability 90%
&#8226; System realibility 90%
&#8226; Penetration behind ERA 900 mm
&#8226; Mass of weapon 19.8 kg
&#8226; Mass of tripod 4 kg
&#8226; Mass of firing post 4 kg
&#8226; Length of weapon 1.164 mm
&#8226; Temperature range -30 oC to 50 oC
&#8226; Crew 1+1

Bumbar antitank missile to finish acceptance tests in 2013

Serbia's indigenously developed PORS (Protivoklopni Raketni Sistem) Bumbar short-range antitank missile system is expected to complete its service-acceptance tests by the end of 2013.

Working under a low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract, the Krusik Holding Corporation from Valjevo built an initial batch of systems in 2012-13. This batch has now been completed and, according to Serbian internet sources, 50 missiles have been delivered.

The basic system delivered during this LRIP phase consists of a 136 mm POVR (Protivoklopna Vodjena Raketa) missile in a transporting-launching container, the UVL (Uredzay za Vodzenye i Lansiranye) firing post, and a tripod or bipod mount.

The PORS Bumbar system has suffered a problem faced by many other systems created in the former Yugoslavia or former Soviet Union in recent decades. When initially designed 10-20 years ago, these projects used the most modern components available at the time. However, the delays created by persistent underfinancing due to the turbulent economic and political climate often resulted in some of the subsystems (mostly electronic and optronic) becoming obsolete, even before serial production could begin.
p1481706.jpg


The largest window on the new optical unit developed for the production version of the Bumbar firing post is for the thermal camera. The three horizontal windows are for the daytime television camera (left), the narrow field-of-view guidance camera (centre), and the wide field-of-view guidance camera (right). The two windows to the right of the thermal camera are for the laser rangefinder.

In the case of the PORS Bumbar system, designers have opted to replace the original UVL, which weighs 4.5 kg, by a new version that offers improved capabilities and lighter weight, before committing the system to full-scale production. The optical head for the revised design was shown for the first time by the VTI Military-Technical Institute during the Partner 2013 defence exhibition in Belgrade.

The missile is 931.7 mm long, 136 mm in diameter, and weighs 12.2 kg. The composite-based transporting-launching tube is 1,164 mm long and weighs 1.5 kg.

An ejection rocket motor containing 100 g of smokeless double-base propellant enables soft launching at an initial velocity of 18 m/sec, allowing the weapon to be shoulder-fired and used from within confined spaces.

The sustainer rocket motor contains 2 kg of smokeless double-base propellant and accelerates the missile to a maximum velocity of 250 m/sec.

The precursor component of the tandem-shaped charge warhead is 25 mm in diameter, weighs 200 g, and contains 30 g of explosive filling. The main warhead is 136 mm in diameter, weighs 3.6 kg, and contains 2.6 kg of explosive filling.
159270_124766923_Fotografija0243.jpg


Picture_042.jpg



Bumbar 3000 with a range of 3000 m is under development.

GROM(THUNDER):

Grom A/B air-to-ground missile family is comprised of:

Grom-A, radio-command guided missile, combining high missile speed with high level of combat survivability owing to minimum amount that launching platform has to spent in the combat zone

Grom-B, with terminal guidance of man-in-the loop type, with TV (optionally IIR) homing head, representing modern fire-and-update precision guided weapon system. This missile, in the final stage of flight, is controlled by the pilot/weapon system officer (navigator), who directs the missile via two-way data link to the desired aimpoint, based on the target image received from the missile homing head.

Grom air-to-ground missile is capable o engaging following targets:

- Lightly and medium armored ground targets-current and future MBT&#8217;s,
- C3I infrastructure nodes,
- Various types of field fortifications
- Large scale industrial facilities
- Various types of surface vessels, of different displacement.

Basic features of the Grom missile family are:

- Possibility of terminal guidance (man-in-the loop)
- Stand-off range which enables launching of the missile outside of the range of enemy air-defence assets. This greatly enhances the survivability of the aircraft and the crew
- Two stage propulsion group (booster+sustainer engine).The second stage is activated at safe distance from the launching aircraft
- Physical and chemical properties of the rocket fuel permit long storage without need for additional checkups
- Modern guidance with TV (optionally IIR) &#8220;man-in-the loop&#8221; terminal homing requiring two-way datalink. This type of terminal homing increases significantly missiles&#8217; accuracy, since the pilot or WSO via monitor in the cockpit can choose the aimpoint on the target. Also, there is an option of retargeting, if the primary target has left the area. In that case secondary target is chosen, or if not the missile is guided to the point where it detonates without causing any damage.
- HEAT warhead capable of penetrating 1100mm RHA and 250mm of concrete, gives this missile significant capability in anti-armour warfare
- Ease of maintenance greatly reduces logistic support-crew training is performed on special ground based simulator.
- Grom missiles can be launched from various types of combat aircraft and training/light attack aircraft, thereby increasing their combat potential.

71011_65357515_IMG_9847.jpg


2705_61502835_grom_B_2.jpg
 
LVB-250F:

LVB-250F is laser guided bomb in class of 250 kg, converted from standard &#8220;dumb&#8221; general purpose or penetration aerial bomb. LVB-250F is comprised of following subsystems:

- guidance kit
- warhead
- stabilizing unit

Guidance system is of modified pursuit type. Three signal sensors are used for guidance: aerodynamic sensor-vane, laser seeker (coordinator optoelectronics) and gyroscope unit. Signal processing is accomplished by a guidance computer unit. Control system is realized by two independent channels with two pairs of rudders powered by electromechanical actuators.

LVB-250F can be integrated with various types of Western and Eastern fighter air-craft, providing them with pinpoint accuracy attack capability.

Laser target designation for LVB-250F can come from different sources:

- Laser designation pod fitted on host aircraft,
- Laser designation unit operated by ground based forward positioned designator (a.k.a. FAC-A)
- Laser designation pod fitted on other aircraft.

Depending on customer&#8217;s request, laser guidance conversion kit can be used also on smaller weight aerial bombs of 100 kg class, which results with smaller action radius footprint which is in line with modern battlefield requirements.

The main technical data:
Release altitude, m 50-5000
Release speed, M up to 0.9
Length, mm 3145
Wingspan, mm 1130
Body diameter, mm 325
Weight, kg 310
Range, km up to 10
CEP, m 5

image.jpg


lb2.jpg


Serbia plans a 128 mm guided air-to-ground rocket:

p1520917.jpg

Displayed at the DSEI 2013 exhibition in London, this prototype seeker for the planned 128 mm guided air-to-ground rocket contained only a TV sensor. The definitive design is expected to have TV and SAL modes.


Serbia is developing a 128 mm guided rocket intended for the air-to-surface role. A prototype seeker was displayed at the DSEI 2013 exhibition held in London from 9-13 September. The weapon is based on the existing 128 mm M-74 (HE) or M-80 (HEAT) Munja (meaning lightning) unguided rocket and will be fired from the four-tube L-128 launcher originally developed for this weapon.

The definitive seeker is intended to combine television (TV) and semi-active laser (SAL) guidance and is based on an upgraded seeker developed by Serbia for use on the country's own SAVA variant of the 9K35 Strela-10 (SA-13 'Gopher') surface-to-air missile (SAM).
And that's all about guided weapons,but i will keep adding info about our other projects later.
 
Armored vehicles:

Currently we are producing or developing wide range of armored vehicles.

BOV M10 and BOV M11:

These two vehicles are further development of basic BOV (Borbeno Oklopno Vozilo - Combat Armored Vehicle). Basic use of them should be together with batteries of Nora B 52 self propelled howitzers.

The first one (BOV M10) is command and control vehicle:

71011_52788854_IMG_9902.jpg


img2583jpg.jpg


The second one (BOV M11) is reconnaissance vehicle:

71011_52788854_IMG_9907.jpg


mjv5032jpg.jpg


Both of them are armed with 12,7mm RCWS.

Image00050.jpg
 
Lazar BTR-SR-8808:

Lazar is first Serbian 8x8 armored vehicle. The first version had many problems, and since then Lazar 1 has been upgraded and improved.

Pakistan_Army_purchases_three_Serbian_LAZAR_II_A.j pg


Lazar_BVT.jpg



Also during the recent visit of our defence minister to the complex battle systems company, we were able to see a new version of Lazar 1. For now i don't have any other informations about this project.

Screenshot_1.jpg


Screenshot_2.jpg
 
Lazar 2

The Multi-Role Armored Vehicle Lazar 2 8x8 is based on modifications of the concept and the technical solutions implemented on the functional model of Lazar vehicle. These modifications are carried on with the purpose to further harmonize the basic characterictic of the vehicle with contemporary international trends in the delevompent of families of multi-role armored wheel-type vehicles. The concept of the first Lazar vehicle represented a combination of the characteristics of MRAP and MRAV (Multirole Armoured Vehicle) type vehicles, while the Lazar 2 is closer to the MRAV concept first of all because of the introduction of independent suspension, which allows the platform to be customized to different roles. The concept provides for installation of different types of weapon turrets depending on the purpose of the vehicle.[3][4]

The vehicle is equipped with a rear ramp for easier entrance and exit, and has two doors embedded within that ramp for emergency situations. It also features a separate door for the driver and commander, located on the driver side. It features five bullet proof windows and firing ports on each side of the vehicle, as well as two on the rear of the vehicle. This allows the troops inside the vehicle to have a high situational awareness and to engage targets from inside the safety of the vehicle. The driver has five cameras, which provide him with a near 360° field of visibility. Two are located in front of the driver's hatch, two are covering the sides of the vehicle, and one is installed in the rear of the vehicle to aid with reverse driving. In the IFV configuration, it seats three crew members and nine troops.
Lazar 2, an advanced version of the already fairly well known Lazar 1. Even the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mr. Aleksandar Vu&#269;i&#263;, pointed out, opening the fair event, the excellent performances of this prospect export trump of the local defense industry, mentioning it is three times more expensive than the Lazar 1, due to its characteristics, but also three times cheaper than the worldwide "étalon" in this class - the famous Finnish "Patria" - and it not worse than that one.

This is visually a very impressive armored vehicle for soldier transportation, with 8 x 8 configuration. Its length is 7.4 m and the width has been increased to 2.75 m. Compared with its technical/technological predecessor, Lazar 2 is heavier, it has got advanced engine, larger autonomy and smaller turn radius. It has got lower silhouette, a combat station with a 30 mm gun, new electronics and signl-corps system, a new 500 HP engine, which provides the speed of 100 km/h, new armor at 4 plus level, a quite different front side and a ramp for fast vehicle leaving at the rear side. It is visible that its maximum speed has been increased, although it is heavier, due to the stronger engine. Since it has got an independent suspension system instead of the hard one, as at the old one, Lazar 2 has got a lot more off road movability, as well. It is equipped with modern weapons. Thus, the buyer will be able to select, in addition to the cupola version, also among several weapon versions, including the 30 mm guns, as well as remote control weapon stations.

The Lazar 2 crew (and it can transport up to nine soldiers) still use, like at the predecessor, the side door for entry and exit, but unlike the predecessor, where two doors at the back side were used for the landing, opened sidewards, Lazar 2 got a back door opened downwards, like a ramp.
Lazar_2_BVT.jpg


71011_105577646_IMG_9889.jpg


71011_52788854_IMG_9948.jpg


Image00182.jpg


Image00076.jpg


Image00235.jpg


Image00070.jpg


Image00067.jpg
 
wasn't a pilot killed testing the Grom missile when his Orao crashed? It seems like a J22 goes down every 6 months. I wish they would build or buy new strike aircraft before investing in very expensive fighters.
The vehicles look great though, the fact that Kuwait still has their M84's and plans to keep them is a testament to the quality of serbian manufacturing.
 
pretty good article today on Serbian defense industry. I had no idea the UAE has invested a Billion dollars, and today the Russians officially broke ground on South Stream. I think the best days are still ahead.

Abu Dhabi is a major geopolitical player in the Middle Eastand access to arms gives it greater reach and leverage inconflicts in the region, such as in Syria," Ash said.
I just hope the UAE is not supporting the jihad in Syria backed by the US and Saudi Arabia. It would be bad for Serbia to be associated with that, especially from a moral perspective. The US is basically doing the same thing there they did to Yugoslavia

EU hopeful Serbia builds unexpected alliance with Emirates - Yahoo Finance
 
draganm said:
wasn't a pilot killed testing the Grom missile when his Orao crashed? It seems like a J22 goes down every 6 months. I wish they would build or buy new strike aircraft before investing in very expensive fighters.
The vehicles look great though, the fact that Kuwait still has their M84's and plans to keep them is a testament to the quality of serbian manufacturing.
No he wasn't testing the Grom missile, he was testing the plane after the maintenance. And they are not going down every 6 months. Since the breakup of Yugoslavia, five J22 were lost in accidents, including this one.

And M84 was manufactured in whole Yugoslavia, not only Serbia. Only some parts were made here.

draganm said:
pretty good article today on Serbian defense industry. I had no idea the UAE has invested a Billion dollars, and today the Russians officially broke ground on South Stream. I think the best days are still ahead.

I just hope the UAE is not supporting the jihad in Syria backed by the US and Saudi Arabia. It would be bad for Serbia to be associated with that, especially from a moral perspective. The US is basically doing the same thing there they did to Yugoslavia

EU hopeful Serbia builds unexpected alliance with Emirates - Yahoo Finance
They did not invest 1 billion of dollars in Serbian defence industry. They are planning to invest around 200 millions in ALAS missile.
 
@WebMaster

Is it possible for me to get the permission to edit previous posts in this thread, so i could fix the dead links, and replace the fucked up pictures

 
Serbian ammo maker Prvi Partizan signs export deals, raises output capacity

BELGRADE (Serbia), November 25 (SeeNews) - Serbian ammunition maker Prvi Partizan has signed a long-term export agreement with U.S. ammunition dealer TR&Z worth at least $150 million (110.9 million euro), the Serbian defence ministry said.

The company has also signed a two-year export deal with Belgian arms dealer FN Herstal worth 15 million euro, a statement published on Friday after ministry officials attended the opening ceremony for Prvi Partizan's new production capacity indicated.

The Serbian company opened a new 3,500 square metre ammunition pellets production plant, commissioned a newly upgraded 6,000 square metre tools and machines manufacturing facility, and laid the foundation stone for a 10,000 square metre cartridge casings factory.

The capacity upgrade is part of an expansion project worth a total of 25 million euro, which will be secured with own funds and government support.

Uzice-based Prvi Partizan, founded in 1928, produces ammunition for civilian and military consumers in a variety of calibers in various loadings.
This year PPU will export ammo in total worth of 70 million $.
 
draganm said:
I just hope the UAE is not supporting the jihad in Syria backed by the US and S... It would be bad for Serbia to be associated with that, especially from a moral perspective. The US is basically doing the same thing there they did to Yugoslavia
Bad news, they have committed dollars to a special cause in Syria.

Serbian Lasta-95 by UTVA

Lasta-95_advanced_training_aircraft_Yugoimport_Serbian_Defence_Industry_Serbia_640.jpg


Really interesting and for the price tag this is an excellent product.
 
