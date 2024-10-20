Secrets of the Deep, The Untold Stories

Bill Longley
An interesting discussion with former Vice Chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral (Retired) Muhammad Haroon and Captain(Retired) Adeeb safvi about Pakistan submarine force and its exploits. Admiral Haroon and Captain Adeeb shared experiences of their naval service and how they saw things when they were in uniform. a heart to heart honest discussion with Naval officers who served their nation in important times and made their nation proud