Sea Port and Dry Port Updates.

Deep water container terminal - Karachi
14670880_320318244994825_1916010651667606053_n.jpg




14718825_320318598328123_2084531200621110714_n.jpg

_


14650672_320318354994814_997912272954259875_n.jpg


14657444_320318464994803_4525047760354419042_n.jpg




14068150_632323883597766_6954194236081493894_n.jpg




14079559_632323920264429_7364862882860723889_n.jpg




13902673_1142177519172572_4528206770508684421_n.jpg
 
Country’s biggest port starts test operations


584b298564559.jpg


KARACHI: The port can handle 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units a year (TEUs).
KARACHI: Pakistan Deep Water Container Port (PDWCP), the country’s biggest port, started test operations on Friday by accommodating the first container ship, APL Japan.

Official sources said the vessel took along side berth No. 4 of the port at 3pm for loading around 1,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of export cargo.

However, the vessel having a draft of 12 metres and an overall length of 262 metres is a small vessel for a big port like the PDWCP, which has a designed draft of 18 metres and operational draft of 16 metres.

The port, located at Keamari groyne east of Karachi Port, has the capacity to handle mother ships.

The APL Japan first called at Karachi International Container Terminal, West Wharf Karachi Port, and unloaded containers of import cargo and later shifted to the PDWCP, sources said.

Sources said that keeping in view safety factors in mind, a small vessel has been deliberately selected for test operations. They hoped that the PDWCP would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the third week of January.

Moreover, using a smaller vessel also provided an opportunity to the terminal operator to experience and check possible flaws.

The vessel came from Jebel Ali, a deep port located in Dubai, and will leave on Saturday (today) at 2pm for China via Colombo Port, Sri Lanka. This indicated that the port may play a major role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the sources added.

Under the first phase of development, the terminal operator, South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPT), has constructed berths No.3 and 4 while berths No. 1 and 2 would be taken up for completion under the second phase.

A spokesman for SAPT, owned and operated by Hutchison Ports of Hong Kong, said it has invested around $600 million. The terminal operator has already brought in equipment, including five ship-to-shore gantry cranes.

Besides, the terminal operator has also completed three building blocks to be used for administration, customs and canteen. A power station with a generation capacity of 28 megawatts is also ready.

The port has the capacity to handle 3.1m TEUs a year and have a storage yard to accommodate 550,000 TEUs a year, sources said.
 
Ghazi52, good to know. What do you make of this report on DailyTimes: (What gives? Is this mis-reporting or exposing real issues?)

Pakistan’s first deep sea terminal project still not materialised

KARACHI: The commercial operations at South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPT), Pakistan's first deep sea container terminal project, could not start even after the lapse of 6 years mainly due to lack of homework, including dredging, to be done by the concerned departments.

The inauguration of the terminal has been postponed again by the authorities which was scheduled with Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, in December 2016. The cancellation of inauguration is the fourth in a row as previously the ground breaking was scheduled in April, August and October 2016.

SAPT, the country's first deep container terminal, is developed with an investment of $1.4 billion, a joint venture of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Hutchinson Port Holdings Limited (HPH), the Hong Kong-based parent of SAPT. According to the concerned officials, the depth of channels are not more than 10 meters which needs to be dredged up to 15 meter to accommodate mother-ships, which would be dredged up to 18 metres by 2018.

Sources, privy to the matter, told that the contract for dredging of port channels has not been awarded so far though a Belgium company, Van Oord, has been finalized. If these delay will continue, the terminal will neither be inaugurated in January nor it will be made operational by the first quarter of next year, sources added.

Port authorities along with officials of terminals are mulling over to launch alternate arrangement to advance the project including series test operations which began with the arrival of first container carrier, APL Japan.

SAPT has played its part to install infrastructure of ports including cranes, port logistics, power generation and related apparatus which it has completed with the investment of $600 million. KPT invested $800 million to develop supporting infrastructure including dredging, breakwaters, key wall and roads. The dredging and road construction is still not completed.
 

