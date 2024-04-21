What's new

Scorching heat wave shuts schools in Bangladesh for 7 days

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,701
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Scorching heat wave shuts schools in Bangladesh for 7 days​

Bangladesh Meteorological Department issues 72-hour heat alert after temperature crossed 41°C

Anadolu Agency
April 20, 2024

bangladesh s highest temperature was recorded in the southwestern jessore district at 42 6 c photo anadolu agency


Bangladesh's highest temperature was recorded in the southwestern Jessore district at 42.6°C. PHOTO: ANADOLU AGENCY

DHAKA: The Bangladesh government has closed schools for seven days as scorching heat waves sweep across the South Asian country.

The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in separate notifications announced the decision, saying that primary and secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions will remain closed until April 27.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on Sunday after Eidul Fitr vacation. However, they will now be closed and will open on April 27 (Sunday).

The decision was made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare considering the Meteorological Department's 72-hour heat alert starting from Friday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday issued a 72-hour heat alert after temperature crossed 41°C (105F). It predicted that the scorching heat waves are likely to continue for more days with the temperature rising further.

Temperatures in the South Asian country surged over 40°C in four divisions out of seven, meaning a severe heat wave across the region.
The country's highest temperature was recorded in the southwestern Jessore district at 42.6°C, the highest in the season on Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, frequent power outages across the country have added to the woes of the public.
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
Rain brings relief for Dhaka after scorching heat
Replies
0
Views
391
Bilal9
Bilal9
Bilal9
Bangladesh AC market heats up on heatwave
Replies
0
Views
354
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Rains likely to quell heat in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
489
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
3K
Bilal9
Bilal9
Viet
Vietnam records its highest ever temperature amid heatwave
Replies
1
Views
280
AViet
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom