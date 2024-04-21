Scorching heat wave shuts schools in Bangladesh for 7 days​

Bangladesh Meteorological Department issues 72-hour heat alert after temperature crossed 41°CApril 20, 2024Bangladesh's highest temperature was recorded in the southwestern Jessore district at 42.6°C. PHOTO: ANADOLU AGENCYThe Bangladesh government has closed schools for seven days as scorching heat waves sweep across the South Asian country.The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in separate notifications announced the decision, saying that primary and secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions will remain closed until April 27.The schools were scheduled to reopen on Sunday after Eidul Fitr vacation. However, they will now be closed and will open on April 27 (Sunday).The decision was made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare considering the Meteorological Department's 72-hour heat alert starting from Friday.The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday issued a 72-hour heat alert after temperature crossed 41°C (105F). It predicted that the scorching heat waves are likely to continue for more days with the temperature rising further.Temperatures in the South Asian country surged over 40°C in four divisions out of seven, meaning a severe heat wave across the region.The country's highest temperature was recorded in the southwestern Jessore district at 42.6°C, the highest in the season on Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department.Meanwhile, frequent power outages across the country have added to the woes of the public.