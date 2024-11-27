What's new

Science of genetics: Extreme variations in characteristics

Skimming

Skimming

How does genetics work? What causes below type extreme variations in characteristics?

In some families BOTH parents are normal, likeable and financially stable. But the variations seen in their children are as follows:

One son is a noble human, a potential winner who can succeed in life, gentle and very soft-natured. Other son is a notorious and loathsome criminal who, due to his criminal activities, gave his worried parents sleepless nights and at least a week-long fever.

Have genetic scientists discovered what causes such extreme variations in characteristics?
 
