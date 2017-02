The Following Article Was Earlier Published In The Lahore Times & ARY’s Blogs Section. The Article Sheds Light At Certain Spiteful But Cloaked Chapters Of The Incumbent Indian Army Chief’s Carrier. Under His Direct Command, Indian Troops In The Past Have Committed Misdemeanors Of International Significance & Crimes Against Humanity. The Article Brings To Public View These Incidences And Analyzes The Fallout Of The Same.