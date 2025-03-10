SBP surprises with hold on key policy rate at 12pc

'Interest rates reduced significantly, further decrease possible': Finance Minister​

Aurangzeb reports that Rs870 billion worth of purchases were made during Eidul Fitr, compared to Rs720 billion in 2024April 05, 2025Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has stated that there has been a significant reduction in interest rates and, in his opinion, there is room for further reduction.In a press conference held in Islamabad, he said that economic stability had been achieved in the country, which is crucial for economic development.He also noted significant improvements on the external front, with remittances expected to exceed 36 billion dollars this year.The Finance Minister mentioned that exports are also increasing, and by the end of June, the country’s foreign exchange reserves will reach $13 billion.He added that there are no difficulties in opening Letters of Credit (LCs) or transferring profits by companies abroad. On the domestic front, inflation has significantly decreased.Muhammad Aurangzeb further said that the reduction in inflation should be passed on to the public, and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is taking measures to address inflation.The ECC has been closely monitoring inflation and has implemented new measures to control it.He also commented on the significant reduction in interest rates, stating that there is still room for further reduction.Reports from PWC and the Overseas Chamber of Commerce show increased investor confidence, with local investors also making investments and the stock market seeing an increase in investment.The Finance Minister reported that Rs870 billion worth of purchases were made during Eidull Fitr, compared to Rs720 billion last year.He highlighted a 14% increase in cement production and a 40% increase in car sales, along with a 30% rise in motorcycle sales during the first half of the year.