Lack of opportunity building – a federal responsibility

Lack of development – a federal responsibility

Interference in the administration by manipulating the Political Agents – Governor’s responsibility

Intrusion by outside powers, a product of intelligence services and poor understanding of the environment

Promotion of smuggling, a role played by our politicians

Facilitation of drugs, an outcome of an indifferent bureaucracy and police, the money generated allowed a parallel system to develop along the lines of communication.

That the current status of the tribal belt was agreed upon by Quaid-e-Azam and the people; it did not just come about nor was it inherited as is commonly quoted. The withdrawal of the Army from Wana and Razmak was an outcome of this agreement and was on the instructions of the Government of Pakistan. The SAFRON ministry was structured to wean the tribal belt into conventional governance but they woefully failed and have proven to be the most corrupt organization in this field.

That this urge to ‘liberate’ FATA is an afterthought after 9/11. It must be clear that until the Durand Line is not established as a recognized international border, FATA will have no defined western border and the country will have an open one.

The FCR is a law to protect the settled areas from the tribal and not a document to administer the tribal belt.

The FCR is a law to protect the settled areas from the tribal and not a document to administer the tribal belt. The tribal belt is governed by jirga laws, mutually agreed upon by the tribes and the administration. Most people have no idea about the jirga law nor have they ever seen it.

To the best of my knowledge, the tribals are not in favor of the Constitution being imposed upon them, though there will be some who will try and prove me wrong, yet that does not matter, one can condition the people over time to accept it.

To the best of my knowledge, the tribals are not in favor of the Constitution being imposed upon them, though there will be some who will try and prove me wrong, yet that does not matter, one can condition the people over time to accept it. The tribal belt will never settle for a KPK imposed government and would rather settle for a province of their own, if it comes to being a province or part of one.

The people entrusted with any such change must be able to differentiate between ‘ruling’ the area and ‘governing’ it and be able to structure a system for the latter only.

FATA must become a province in its own and not be merged into KPK. If FATA is merged, I fear we may even have a civil war. So, I would urge that at the least have this decision processed through a referendum and let it not be an outcome of a frivolous debate in the parliament. Those who understand will know what I am talking about when I say let the Pushtuns have what belongs to them and let the Pukhtuns have what is theirs.

There should be no divisions of FATA such as East or West, North or South, each agency should be a separate district, interconnected by a motorway from Gul Kach to Broghil.

Chitral must be separated from Malakand and Malakand such be dissolved into the districts of Swat while Buner, Shangla and Besham etc must be absorbed into KPK etc.

Chitral must be separated from Malakand and Malakand such be dissolved into the districts of Swat while Buner, Shangla and Besham etc must be absorbed into KPK etc. FATA must have another additional district, i.e. Central Waziristan, to allow for a separate Mahsud entity. The district must have its own independent accessibility to the Indus Highway as well as the Afghan Ring Road.

The Quomi Zamin factor has to be resolved and right to individual ownership has to be established not just by a law but within the understanding of the people.

The system of Nikhat must evolve into a revenue system based on compatible values. Revenue collection of various heads has to be structured and established on ground to allow for the new province to manage its income.

Provincial and district Courts must be established.

Police have to be inducted.

Decision to put Frontier Regions in to FATA or KPK has to be determined on the basis of geography and ethnicity/tribes etc.

Law enforcement will have to be reformed incorporating the FC and the Constabulary.

And must include some brigade level Cantonments, i.e. Wana, Razmak, Parachinar, Timergara etc.

Lt. Gen(R) Tariq Khan

Lieutenant General (R) Tariq Khan, an erudite general from Pakistan's Armored Corps and a decorated War Veteran, recently spoke on critical issues related to Terrorism & Insurgencies. Gen Tariq Khan during the Battle of Bajaur, transformed and re-shaped Frontier Corps into a relentless fighting force and raised FC's own special forces popularly known as SOG. Commanded and led major operations in FATA from the frontline, his model on counter-insurgency is still applied to this day.

https://www.commandeleven.com/analysis/saving-fata/