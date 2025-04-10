RutoMustGo: Kenya’s Had Enough

How It Kicked Off

What’s Got Everyone So Worked Up

The Young Ones Are Running This

Ruto’s Trying to Deal

Is Democracy in Trouble?

Where’s This Going?

You know how hashtags can blow up these days? Well, in Kenya, "#RutoMustGo" is the one everyone’s talking about. It’s not just some X thing anymore; it’s all over the streets, from Nairobi to Eldoret and everywhere else. People are fed up with President William Ruto, and they’re not quiet about it—think economy woes, promises that went nowhere, and cops acting tough. As of April 10, 2025, this hashtag’s still kicking, and it’s basically the sound of a whole bunch of mostly young Kenyans saying, “We’re done.”So, Ruto rolled into the presidency back in September 2022. He had this whole “hustler” vibe going, promising regular folks—the ones hustling day in, day out—jobs, cheaper stuff, and a fresh start away from big shots like Raila Odinga. It was a close call, just 50.49% of the vote, but he pulled it off. Thing is, not even two years later, people were over it. That’s when "#RutoMustGo" started popping up everywhere.The real mess started in May 2024 with this Finance Bill thing. The government wanted to tax basics—bread, cooking oil, sanitary pads, even your data. Imagine you’re already broke, and now this? People lost it. Young Kenyans, especially the Gen Z crew, were all over X with #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #OccupyParliament, then they hit the streets. By June 2024, it was chaos everywhere, and "#RutoMustGo" was the chant that stuck.Parliament pushed the bill through anyway, and that’s when things got wild. On June 25, 2024, protesters actually busted into parliament—never seen that before here. Ruto ended up scrapping the bill, but it was too little, too late. People were already done with him. Plus, stories came out about police going hard, killing at least 19 people, maybe more if you believe the rights groups. That just poured fuel on the fire.At its core, "#RutoMustGo" is about cash and promises that didn’t happen. Kenya’s all about farming and small gigs, but there’s no work for the young folks coming up. Ruto swore he’d fix that—jobs, cheaper living, help for the little guy. Sounds great, right? Except a lot of people say he’s done squat.Then there’s this IMF and World Bank drama. Kenya’s deep in debt, and those guys keep saying, “Cut this, tax that.” That’s where the Finance Bill came from, and it’s got people feeling like outsiders are calling the shots again, colonial-style. You’ll see “No IMF! No World Bank!” right next to "#RutoMustGo" because folks are mad at Ruto and that whole deal.Oh, and the corruption stuff? That’s a big one. Ruto’s out here dropping $155,000 on a church in Nairobi in early 2025 while everyone else is scraping by. People protested that, got tear gas in return. Doesn’t exactly scream “hustler” anymore—he’s looking more like just another rich dude who doesn’t care.Here’s the cool part: "#RutoMustGo" isn’t the usual tribal or party fight. It’s the kids—Gen Z, millennials—taking charge, and there’s no big boss telling them what to do. They’re all over X and TikTok, posting videos of police messes and keeping the vibe alive. No one leader means the government can’t just nab someone and call it a day.It’s different this time too. These young folks, tons of them smart but jobless, are sick of the old tribal games. They don’t want another bigwig to replace Ruto; they want the whole system flipped. Someone on X nailed it: “No leader, no party, no tribe. We’re just out here for Kenya.”Ruto’s crew has been scrambling. On June 25, 2024, he called the protesters “dangerous criminals” and thanked the cops, even with all the rough stories floating around. People started disappearing, getting grabbed up, or worse, and folks say it’s the government hitting back at the loud ones. They even banned protests in downtown Nairobi for good in mid-2024—pretty intense.But he’s also tried playing it cool. July 2024, he dumped most of his cabinet, acting like he’s listening. And just this month, April 2025, he’s been touring Central Kenya—his old cheering section—promising roads and visits. Most people aren’t biting, though. They’re like, “Yeah, nice try, but fix the real stuff.”This "#RutoMustGo" thing has folks arguing about Kenya’s democracy. The people pushing it say it’s their right, proof Kenya’s still got spirit. Ruto even said in June 2024, “Talk all you want—that’s democracy.” But then you’ve got disappearances, bans, and beatdowns, and it’s like, “Wait, is this turning into something else?”Some aren’t fans, though. On X in early April 2025, people were saying it’s a shady move to undo the 2022 vote, maybe tribal stuff or rich folks meddling. They’ll point to Ruto’s wins—roads, markets, clinics—and go, “Chill, he’s doing okay.”It’s a big split, and it’s got people wondering if Kenya can handle it. They’re asking for Ruto to go, sure, but also huge changes like no more privatization and food for all. That’s a lot, and if he bails early with no backup plan, things could get dicey.As of right now, April 10, 2025, "#RutoMustGo" isn’t slowing down. It’s still all over X, with people yelling for justice for protest victims and no more rough stuff. Ruto’s tried spinning it—calling out “negativity” in December 2024, showing off projects this month—but it’s not landing. Loads of Kenyans think he’s got blood on his hands and nothing real to say.Will it shove him out before 2027? Hard to say. But it’s woken up a whole new crew who want a Kenya that’s fair, accountable, and actually theirs. With all the old colonial junk and global money games still hanging around, this isn’t just about Ruto—it’s about taking the country back. The hashtag might fade one day, but the reasons it’s here? Those are sticking around, and they’ll keep Ruto and Kenya’s democracy on their toes.