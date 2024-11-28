Pakistan Space Agency
Russian air strikes kill 19 civilians in north Syria: monitor
Published November 28, 2024
BEIRUT: Russian air strikes killed 19 civilians in the Aleppo countryside on Thursday, a war monitor said, as jihadists and the Syrian army clashed following a major offensive by the rebels in the country’s northwest.
“Russian air strikes on the Aleppo countryside killed 19 civilians on Thursday,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Observatory, adding that another civilian had been killed in Syrian army shelling a day earlier.
