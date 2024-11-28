What's new

Russian air strikes kill 19 civilians in north Syria: monitor

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 22, 2019
Messages
5,336
Reaction score
-29
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Russian air strikes kill 19 civilians in north Syria: monitor

Published November 28, 2024

28224659bdf7ff5.jpg


BEIRUT: Russian air strikes killed 19 civilians in the Aleppo countryside on Thursday, a war monitor said, as jihadists and the Syrian army clashed following a major offensive by the rebels in the country’s northwest.

“Russian air strikes on the Aleppo countryside killed 19 civilians on Thursday,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Observatory, adding that another civilian had been killed in Syrian army shelling a day earlier.

www.brecorder.com

Russian air strikes kill 19 civilians in north Syria: monitor

BEIRUT: Russian air strikes killed 19 civilians in the Aleppo countryside on Thursday, a war monitor said, as...
www.brecorder.com
 
.

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
U.S. Jet Shoots Down Turkish Drone Over Syria
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
211
Views
11K
Oldman1
O
ghazi52
Eight terrorists killed during IBO in North Waziristan
Replies
0
Views
259
ghazi52
ghazi52
Muhammed45
Military: Syria rocket attack on US base nets no casualties
Replies
0
Views
607
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
aryobarzan
Syria is buying Iranian Air Defence systems
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
7K
The SC
The SC
A
  • Article
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
hembo
hembo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom