Russia, Iran, And India Are Creating A Third Pole Of Influence In International Relations :coffee:

Does India risk US sanctions over Iran’s Chabahar Port deal?​

India-Iran port deal: A gateway to Central Asia or a geostrategic headache? The port deal could help India strengthen trade ties with Central Asia. But a US sanctions threat clouds the pact.

Can the US sanction India over the deal? ​

1974

the Cold War,

What would US sanctions on India mean? ​

India-Iran port deal: A gateway to Central Asia or a geostrategic headache? The port deal could help India strengthen trade ties with Central Asia. But a US sanctions threat clouds the pact.

But since the end ofIndia and the US have strengthened relations significantly, and today count each other as among the closest of strategic partners. Even though India officially does not recognise any sanctions imposed on nations unless they have been approved by the United Nations, it has played along, for the most part, with US-led sanctions against Iran.Until a few years ago, India counted Iran among its top oil suppliers. However, since 2018, when then-US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed tough sanctions on Tehran, India has voided buying any Iranian oil.Yet, back in 2018, New Delhi successfully lobbied Washington to secure specific exemptions to the sanctions related to Chabahar because of the promise that the transit route could help Afghanistan, a key security interest for the US at the time. An under-construction railway link connecting the Chabahar Port to Afghanistan was also exempt from the sanctions.But India’s friendship with Iran now, when Tehran’s backing of Palestinian armed group Hamas in Gaza has invited even more US sanctions, puts New Delhi in a tight spot. Afghanistan has also ceased to be a key interest for the US since it pulled out of the country in 2021, some analysts point out.Still, experts do not anticipate sweeping sanctions against India.“Sanctioning the Indian economy on such a minor issue is highly unlikely,” said Gulshan Sachdeva of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. “In the worst case scenario only entities involved in the Chabahar Port deal may come under some sanctions,” he told Al Jazeera.India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. But any US sanctions on the country will likely be contained and will not affect global trade, analysts say.US sanctions on Iran have already hit India hard before. The Chabahar Port exemptions under Trump did not extend to infrastructure initiatives that would have allowed India to connect up with Central Asian nations located further inland, for instance, hampering India’s ambitions. India’s decision to avoid buying Iranian oil to avoid the risk of US sanctions has also left it more vulnerable to price pressures from other suppliers.But if the US does try to play tough over Chabahar, some analysts believe that India will push back harder than it has in the past.“Chabahar is more important, and New Delhi is willing to work to keep it alive for the long run,” said analyst Taneja.If India pushes ahead despite a real threat of US sanctions, that would be a signal to Washington, said Sarang Shidore, director of the Global South Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington-based think tank.“Global South states will continue to pursue their own interests despite Washington’s preferences to make them align with its strategic objectives,” he said.“Washington ought to re-evaluate its policies that force choices on the Global South that can alienate them and limit US opportunities in this vast, largely unaligned space.”