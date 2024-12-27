Rise of Right in Europe

Bill Longley
#sag_analysis #europe #right #nationalism
Courtesy of Urdu Tribune to which I gave this interview
The rise of the far-right is sweeping across Western Europe, with 15 EU member states now home to parties with over 20% support in opinion polls . From Germany to France, Italy to the Netherlands, populist and nationalist ideologies are gaining traction. But what's driving this shift? Is it a backlash against the political establishment, or a response to economic and social upheaval? Explore the complex factors behind the rise of the right in the West and what it means for the future of democracy and society.
