What's new

Rise of KPians in Cricket

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
2,080
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KPK is producing very High quality Bowlers and Batsmen for Pakistan
I want to ask what went right in KPK for cricket?
Here are some factors,i found out:

Improvement of cricket infrastructure?
Rise of Club cricket?
Inspiration from players like Umar Gul
Junaid Khan
Shahid Afridi?

Am I missing something?
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
KPK is producing very High quality Bowlers and Batsmen for Pakistan
I want to ask what went right in KPK for cricket?
Here are some factors,i found out:

Improvement of cricket infrastructure?
Rise of Club cricket?
Inspiration from players like Umar Gul
Junaid Khan
Shahid Afridi?

Am I missing something?
Click to expand...
I believe it all started after Shahid Afridi. He has been the icon of cricket in KP and responsible for a whole new generation of talent coming from KP.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
English county cricket club punished over racism against Pakistani player
Replies
0
Views
279
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
I
50 Interesting Facts About Cricket
Replies
2
Views
1K
Areesh
Areesh
ghazi52
Pakistan-New Zealand Series in New Zealand 2024
Replies
0
Views
298
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Multi-league T20 deals spook cricket boards in changing landscape
Replies
0
Views
469
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Ramiz Raja calls out Shaheen, Rauf’s decrease in bowling speed
Replies
5
Views
554
Hexlor
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom