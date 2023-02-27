Rise of KPians in Cricket

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
KPK is producing very High quality Bowlers and Batsmen for Pakistan
I want to ask what went right in KPK for cricket?
Here are some factors,i found out:
Improvement of cricket infrastructure?
Rise of Club cricket?
Inspiration from players like Umar Gul
Junaid Khan
Shahid Afridi?
Am I missing something?
