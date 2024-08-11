REX MK II Awarded Best Scientific Solution in the European Land Robot Trial​

Home Land REX MK II Awarded Best Scientific Solution in the European Land Robot...
Germany’s FFG and Israel Aerospace Industries fulfilled the challenging scenarios developed by the German Armed Forces
The multi-mission REX MK II is intended to support infantry ground forces in various stages of combat. These include providing logistical assistance to troops by carrying munition supplies, critical medical equipment, water, and food, in addition to evacuating injured personnel on stretchers. REX MK II can also gather intelligence through a situation-awareness-system incorporating both electro-optical sensors and radar.
The primary goal of FTS is the progressive fusion of FFG’s innovative vehicle systems and pioneering technology carriers with IAI’s field-proven state-of-the-art product solutions in fields such as robotics, autonomous capabilities, artificial intelligence, digitalization & networks, radar, SIGINT, electronic warfare, and situational awareness.
By bundling and dovetailing FFG’s and IAI’s complementary core competencies within FTS, both companies are in a stronger position to successfully meet the upcoming requirements of modern armed forces for the battlefield of the future, while meeting the needs of national and international customers accordingly.
Zvika Yarom, GM Land Division, IAI: “This year, eighteen teams from all over the world competed to demonstrate their solutions for unmanned systems and we are proud to have been awarded the Best Scientific Solution. IAI and FFG have together demonstrated superior combined knowledge of autonomous land robotic systems to support advanced ground and air resupply networks. The established FTS joint venture demonstrates the strength of collaboration between IAI and German defence industries. The need to support ground forces in the field to conduct various missions while minimizing the threat to soldiers’ lives is at the very heart of our values.”
