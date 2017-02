“For these countries to realise this potential, growth needs to be supported by sustained economic reforms, strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals, institutions and, crucially, mass education to ensure their rapidly growing working populations contribute productively to long term economic growth”.



By 2030, the country’s projected GDP by PPP will stand at $1.324 trillion and is expected to rise to $3.064 trillion by 2050, ahead of Malaysia.

Click to expand...