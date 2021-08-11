What's new

Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis - Updates

Remittances jump to $2.71b in July 2021

Modest receipts will tackle rising imports, help govt achieve economic growth target


Salman Siddiqui
August 11, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan has received the third largest workers’ remittances amounting to $2.71 billion in July, the first month of current fiscal year, making the much-needed finances available to pay for increasing imports which is a must to achieve the planned higher economic growth.

This was the sixth month in the past 13 months when the inflows of remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis remained over $2.5 billion. Moreover, July was the fourteenth successive month in which the receipts remained above the threshold of $2 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data.

The remittances in July, however, dropped slightly by 2.1% compared to $2.76 billion received a year ago in July 2021. They stood almost 1% (0.7%) higher compared to $2.69 billion in the previous month of June 2021.

“This marginal year-on-year decline (of 2.1%) was largely on account of Eidul Azha, which resulted in fewer working days in July 2021 compared to last year,” Pakistan’s central bank said in a statement on remittances.

“This (the third largest remittances in a month in July) is a positive surprise. This is a good start of the (fiscal) year,” BMA Capital Director Research Saad Hashmey said while talking to The Express Tribune.

The strong remittances would tackle rising imports and help the government achieve the economic growth target of 4.8% for the current fiscal year 2021-22, he said.

Pakistan heavily relies on imports to sustain higher economic growth. The necessary imports of the country include basic raw materials for many sectors of the economy, expensive energy (oil and gas) and foods like wheat, sugar and cooking oil to develop strategic reserves in a bid to counter food inflation in the country.

In addition to this, the country is set to increase import of plant and machinery for setting up new industrial units or expending the existing ones under the subsidised Temporary Economic Refinance Finance (TERF) scheme this year. Commercial banks have approved loans worth Rs436 billion under the temporary refinance scheme which ended on March 31, 2021. The central bank had introduced the facility to nullify impact of Covid-19 on investment ecosystem and ensure growth. The country’s economy grew 4% in FY21 compared to a negative growth of 0.5% in the prior fiscal year 2019-20 owing to lockdown imposed to contain spread of the infection.

“The increased remittances are seemingly sustainable, considering the amount of inflows has risen over $2.5 billion a month in recent months compared to $2 billion a month witnessed mostly in initial months following the outbreak of pandemic,” Hashmey said.

The workers’ remittances surged by a strong 27% to an all-time high of $29.4 billion in FY21, surpassing the previous record high of $23.1 billion received in FY20.

“The additional inflows of over $6 billion in workers’ remittances in FY21 compared to FY20 are equivalent to the amount of ongoing IMF loan for Pakistan,” the BMA official said.

Remittance inflows during July 2021 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($641 million), United Arab Emirates ($531 million), United Kingdom ($393 million) and the United States ($312 million), SBP said.

“Proactive policy measures by the government and SBP to incentivise the use of formal channels and curtailed cross-border travel in the face of Covid-19 have positively contributed towards the sustained improvement in remittance inflows since last year,” the SBP said.

It added that altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic and orderly foreign exchange market conditions lent further support.

The central bank expects remittances to remain strong and improve in the current fiscal year 2022.

The inflows of remittances are not only utilised to partially pay for increasing imports but also used to repay foreign debt. Therefore, they help finance twin trade and current account deficits.

Pakistan achieved 10-year low current account deficit of 0.6% in FY21 amid strong remittances compared to 1.7% in FY20. The deficit is, however, projected to increase to 2-3% amid rising imports which are must to achieve higher economic growth, the central bank said the other day.

Pakistan saw robust growth in workers’ remittances in the wake of Covid-19, as full or partial suspension of international travelling to contain the disease also encouraged overseas Pakistanis to send remittances through banking channels.

Previously, few non-resident Pakistanis used to send money home through illegal channels of hundi-hawala operators, as they paid comparatively better exchange rate in Pakistani rupee in the country.

Published in The Express Tribune, August 11th, 2021.



ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

Zaheer Abbasi
12 Aug 2021



61143d346739a.jpg



ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP) of around Rs14 billion for the current fiscal year in order to provide incentives to overseas Pakistani to encourage them to send home more remittances through formal channels to help the government deal with the expected increase in the current account deficit in an effective manner.

An official said that the meeting presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was of the view that as growth activities would pick up, there is a likelihood of increase in current account deficit.

In such a scenario growth in remittances would be important to deal with the current account deficit. The Governor State Bank of Pakistan was quoted saying that no incentives are sufficient enough to increase remittances.

The minister is said to have endorsed the governor SBP’s viewpoint and approved the proposal.
Earlier, a presentation on NRLP was given by Secretary Finance on Wednesday.

He stated that the government and the SBP measures have incentivised the overseas Pakistanis and encouraged them to remit money back home through formal channels.

As a result, record remittances of $29.4 billion in the last fiscal year were sent by the overseas Pakistani through formal channels.

In order to continue the positive trajectory of remittances, the SBP will introduce a mobile application, NRLP, which will offer incentives/rewards to overseas Pakistanis against each remittance transaction in accordance with a set criterion.

The above application will be formally launched towards the end of October 2021.

After due deliberations, the ECC approved the structure and estimated financial impact of the NRLP with a view to incentivising remitters to transfer funds through formal channels thus, further strengthening the inflow of remittances.

The finance minister directed to exercise due diligence before the launch for seamless integration with all service providers to ensure smooth working of the NRLP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
 
Remittances see 10pc increase in 2MFY22

Shahid Iqbal
September 11, 2021


KARACHI: The country received $5.364 billion during the first two months of the fiscal year 2021-22 (2MFY22), showing growth of 10.4 per cent compared to the same period in FY21 when inflows were $4.859bn, data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Friday.

“In terms of growth, remittances increased by 26.8pc year-on-year in August which is a decade-high growth rate for that month,” said the SBP. The central bank further said that on a month-on-month basis, inflows were marginally lower than in July, reflecting the usual post-Eid slowdown.

The SBP data showed that remittances remained intact with $2.657 billion during August FY22.

“This is the sixth consecutive month when inflows recorded around $2.7bn on average and 15th consecutive month when they have been above $2bn,” the central bank said.

Pakistan depends largely on remittances for its foreign exchange, with the inflows crossing total export proceeds with wide margin. Overseas Pakistanis remitted record $29.4bn during FY21, helping the country meet the widening trade and current account deficits.

The government believes that it will have to face current account deficit in the range of 2 to 3pc of GDP in FY22 against 0.6pc of GDP in FY21. This indicates that remittances would be more important in FY22 to keep the external account on positive side. The government would need up to $20bn for repayment this fiscal year while the trade gap could be even larger than that in FY21.

Inflows in August remain highest in a decade
Click to expand...
Highest remittances amount came from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) despite a 5.6pc decline during 2MFY22 compared to 36pc growth in the same period of FY21. Inflows from KSA were $1.335bn during 2MFY22 compared to $1.414bn in the same period of FY21.

However, inflows in terms of percentage were highest from the European Union (EU) countries which jumped by 50pc. Inflows from the United States of America (USA) were also significant with an increase of 30.6pc.

Remittances from EU countries rose to $590m compared to $394m; a growth of 49.7pc in 2MFY22 compared to 29.1pc growth noted in the same period of last year.

Inflows from USA during the two months were $591m against $452m of previous fiscal year; an increase of 30.6pc compared to a growth of 66.8pc in the same period of last year.

Inflows from the United Kingdom were $745.7m in 2MFY22 compared to $696m of previous year – an increase of 7.1pc. During 2MFY21, there was 75pc growth.

The inflows from United Arab Emirates during the two months of FY22 were $1043m against $947m in the same period of last year – a growth of 10pc compared to 5.5pc growth in the same months in FY21.

Inflow from other than Gulf Cooperation Council countries were $583m compared to $498m of last year – a growth of 11.5pc.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2021
 
Workers’ remittances increase 16.9 per cent to $ 2.7 billion

The Frontier Post


Workers-remittances-increase-16.9-per-cent-to-2.7-billion.jpg




ISLAMABAD: The overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances continued strong trend and remained above $ 2 billion mark for 16th consecutive month as the remittances recorded $2.7 billion in September 2021.

In terms of growth, the remittances increased by 0.5% over previous month and soared by 16.9% over the same month last year, according to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday.

Cumulatively, remittances reached to $8.0 billion in first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021-22, a significant growth of 12.5% over the same period last year.

The historic increase in the inflows has helped improving the country’s external sector position despite the challenging global economic conditions in the past year.

Remittance inflows during September 2021 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($691million), UAE ($502 million), United Kingdom ($370 million) and the US ($245 million).
During the corresponding month, the overseas Pakistanis living in Bahrain sent $42.9 million, from Kuwait $79.8 million, from Qatar $79.7 million whereas $95.2 million were dispatched from Oman.

Similarly the inflows from Germany, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, and Ireland were recorded at $45.1 million, $44.5 million, $4.5 million, $45 million, $77.4 million, $32.1 million, $6.4 million, $6.1 million and $13.2 million respectively.

Likewise, from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and Japan, the workers dispatched $11.6 million, $13.2 million, $3.3 million, $71.8 million, $53.7 million, and $6.6 million respectively.

“Proactive policy measures by the Government and SBP to incentivize the use of formal channels, curtailed cross-border travel in the face of COVID-19, altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, and orderly foreign exchange market conditions have positively contributed towards the sustained improvement in remittance inflows since last year”, the statement added.
 
Impressive. We were looking at 10% growth in remittances, and till now, there has been 12.5% growth. We would reach 32 billion USD. Exports also appear to be heading towards a 32-34 billion USD mark (both merchandise and services cumulatively). If only we could attract a healthy 5-6 billion USD annually in FDI, our external account would not have been a source of grief for us.
 
Remittances are roaring!

BR Research
12 Oct 2021

Remittances to Pakistan have been on a constant uptrend - continuing to cool down a heated economy. Remittances have always played the role in supporting the economy. But this time, the elevated levels are historic. The growth largely picked up at the beginning of the pandemic, and while there have been various reasons cited such as people sending back more money home, wrapping up savings abroad, and people returning home after losing jobs, the primary reason for the sustained elevated trend in remittances has been the incentivizing of formal channels and digitalization in remittances during COVID.

61647706d6983.png



The upsurge in remittances continued in September 2021 as the monthly flows remained above $2 billion for the 16th month in a row and above $2.5 for the seventh straight month. At $2.7 billion, September 2021 remittances were flat month-on-month but up by 16.9 percent on a year-on-year basis.



61647706bd75c.png



On the whole, remittances increased by 12.5 percent year-on-year during the first quarter of FY22 (1QFY22). At $8 billion, remittances for the first quarter are the highest ever in the country’s history. The majority of the remittances continue to come from the four key destinations for the expats: Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and the US, while another significant chunk comes from other GCC countries and Europe. This trend has been holding up during the pandemic as well. During 1QFY22, where inflows from expats in Saudi Arabia depicted a slowdown of 2.6 percent year-on-year, remittance flows from the US and the UK grew by 32 and 13 percent respectively. Remittances from the UAE, the other GCC world, and the EU were also up by 8.7, 12.3, and 48 percent year-on-year, respectively.


61647706158c0.png


September has been pleasantly upbeat for remittances as it was feared that the situation in Afghanistan could impact the flows. Forecasts show that the continued growth in remittances at the same pace could help the country cross the $31 billion tally for FY22, while the projections for the 2021 calendar year are also upbeat at $30 billion.


61647706cb38b.png
 
Just investing in new housing schemes and building homes in Pakistan
 
Pakistan's remittances in October rise 10pc to $2.5bn

November 14, 2021

Pakistan’s remittance continued to rise after about $2.5 billion were deposited in October, showing a Year on Year (YoY) increase of over 10 percent.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a tweet on Sunday, said that cumulatively, the remittances have risen to $10.6bn so far in FY22, up 12% over the same period last year.

SBP further said that in addition to remaining above $2 billion since June 2020, this is the eighth consecutive month when remittances have been close to or above $2.5 billion.

Remittance inflows during the first four months of FY22 have mainly been sourced from Saudi Arabia ($ 2.7 billion), UAE ($ 2.0 billion), UK ($ 1.5 billion) and USA ($ 1.1 billion).
 
PM launches 'Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme', says will do more for overseas Pakistanis

  • Govt continues to encourage efforts of overseas Pakistanis through various initiatives, adds prime minister

BR Web Desk
25 Nov 2021


619f95d085704.jpg



Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Thursday the 'Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme' (SDRP), stressing that his government plans to do more to incentivise overseas Pakistanis as they continue to support their country in difficult times.

“We are giving many incentives to overseas Pakistanis, but we should have started this programme much earlier,” he said while addressing the launch ceremony of the SDRP in Islamabad.

The SDRP has been designed to incentivise Pakistani workers abroad to send remittances to Pakistan through banks and exchange companies and earn reward points, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in an official statement on Thursday.

"These reward points could then be used to avail different benefits offered by partner organisations. SDRP can be accessed through a mobile application," the SBP added.
In his address, Khan thanked overseas Pakistanis for placing confidence in the future of the country by sending record high remittances of over $29 billion in the last fiscal year FY21 and continuing the trend in FY22.

"The government has always encouraged and appreciated the efforts of overseas Pakistanis through various initiatives and programmes," he said.
He especially mentioned incentives like making remittance-transfer free of cost, providing free airtime for remittances received through mobile wallets and covering the marketing cost of remittance service providers.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir in his welcome address said earlier initiatives like the Roshan Digital Account and Naya Pakistan Certificates have been huge successes as well.

Divulging details, he disclosed that all home remittances sent from anywhere in the world through legal channels are eligible for inclusion in the SDRP.

Under the SDRP, if an individual sends remittance to the limit of USD10,000 or equivalent in one fiscal year, then they will be awarded 1% as a reward and allotted a green card category.

Similarly, for remittances sent by an individual between $10,000 and $30,000 or equivalent, the remitter would be given 1.25% as a reward and classified into the gold card category. Lastly, for remittances of more than $30,000 or equivalent, they will be awarded 1.5% as a reward and allotted a platinum card category.

The reward points can be redeemed by remitters and their beneficiaries for availing free of cost services from eight (08) participating PSEs at the moment. The services offered include international tickets by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the provision to pay for extra luggage on PIA's international flights.

Along with this, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also allowed overseas Pakistanis to pay duty on the import of mobile phones and vehicles. The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide services related to the renewal of CNIC/NICOP and along with this, they can renew their passports without any hassle.

Overseas Pakistanis can avail life insurance premium payments through state life insurance services and a facility to pay schools’ fees of overseas Pakistanis Foundation schools. Moreover, overseas Pakistanis will be able to make purchases through a network of utility stores across the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will provide preferential services to overseas Pakistanis under the umbrella of this program by installing separate counters and providing priority clearance whereas Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will ensure the placement of standees and banners for the promotion of this initiative.

Meanwhile, Khan said that Pakistan has had to rely on loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fulfill the shortage of dollars.
“The only way to come out of this crisis is to increase our exports," he added, addressing the remittance programme initiative.

On Wednesday, Khan had launched four new youth-focused projects while speaking at the Kamyab Jawan Convention 2021 in Islamabad.
The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

The premier said these projects will offer people an opportunity to develop skills and get loans to start businesses.
 
Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at a total of $3.16 billion by the end of December, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country registered inflows of $244 million in December as compared to $239 million in November, which depicts a month-on-month increase of 2.1 percent.

According to the official numbers, 322,463 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 7.6 percent increase on a monthly basis. The monthly inflows through the RDAs were $244 million, showcasing slightly higher inflows than in November
 

