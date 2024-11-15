What's new

Recreational drug use

Skimming

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 7, 2022
Messages
1,282
Reaction score
-12
Country
India
Location
India
Recreational drug use

Recreational drug use is the use of one or more psychoactive drugs to induce an altered state of consciousness, either for pleasure or for some other casual purpose or pastime. When a psychoactive drug enters the user's body, it induces an intoxicating effect. Recreational drugs are commonly divided into three categories: depressants (drugs that induce a feeling of relaxation and calmness), stimulants (drugs that induce a sense of energy and alertness), and hallucinogens (drugs that induce perceptual distortions such as hallucination).

en.m.wikipedia.org

Recreational drug use - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
 
.

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom