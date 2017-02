The recent wave of bomb blasts with the lastest flashpoint bieng sehwan shareef are nothing but signs of a defeated enemy unhinged and gone rogue, the taliban are gaining massive ground against the northern alliance kabul regime and the afghan national soldiers are deserting at an alarming rate, pentagon analysts have already warned that an impending assault on kabul has become a reality and with the loss of some suburbs the kabul regime will collaspe, the taliban's recent refusal to enter dialogue with a willing govt is testament to their strong foothold in afghanistan, lets shed all these hides we cloak ourselves in and discuss stuff as it is, the afghan taliban were, are and will always be pakistan's men through and through, the only way of conducting terrorism in pakistan is through the afghan border, the entire network is run by raw through afghanistan under the protection of the kabul regime, with the soon to be collapse of the kabul regime the entire nexus of india against pakistan will fall on its head, india will be a toothless tiger if the regime falls and pakistan will have the upper hand in kashmir unhindered by the distractions from the afghan side, india knows this, they know they have lost the war in afghansitan as now even nato is trying to rid itself of the afghan mess and are looking to positively recognize and engage the taliban to discuss an honourable facesaving withdrawl of nato from afghanistan, dawn is at hand and this revent wave of terrorism unleashed by the blood thirsty animals in dehli is nothing but the last writhings of a defeated enemy gone senile...

