Ramadan in Pakistan

happy-ramadan-mubarak-2015-quotes-wishes-sms-messages-.jpg

tumblr_n7q6a1xL371qgth4ho1_500.jpg


A month that shows everyone the amazing human potential for helping, caring and being part of a community

Also a month that piques the interests of many non Muslims so gives you an opportunity to show them what Islam is all about.
ramadan-moon-sighted-fasting-begin-on-saturday-1342803287-7374.jpg

pakistan-ramadan-2009-8-23-11-43-35.jpg

pakistan-ramadan-2009-8-23-11-41-4.jpg

bp10.jpg

F201307192024042566519349.jpg
 
Pakistan-Ramadan.jpeg

ramadan2.jpg

1346955.jpg

duaien.jpg


ghazi52 said:
she would use spinach inside.
I do that too either Spring onion leaves or spinach...whatever i get in the local market :angel:
 
Recipe of the day: Pakora – most favorite food during Ramadan

I love pakoras, especially the way my mother makes them. Instead of just having diced onions or sliced potatoe sinside them, she would use spinach inside. Deep fried spinach pakoras dipped in lal-mirch (red-pepper), hara dhanyaandPodina (coriander and mint), and imli (tamarind) chutnis is just unbelievable at Iftar time. You gotta try it!
PAKORA: ..................................Most Popular Iftar Item among Pakistanis
By Taha Ghayyur


pakora.jpg



According to the Gallup Polls in Pakistan, Pakora has been rated as the most popular food item at Iftar every Ramadan. As one Pakistani lady once remarked, “I wonder what Ramadan would be like without my Pakoras!”

A typical Pakora is simply a slice of potato or a bunch of onions coated in a mildly spiced, turmeric coloured batter, and then deep fried. Variations include using chunks of broccoli, cauliflower floret, or even slices of aubergine!

Usually small, the crisply fried Pakoras are most often served as appetizers or snacks, beside Ramadan.


What makes this little Pakora so special?


A Yes Pakistan Staff member embarked upon the mission to solve this mystery. After interviewing several Pakistani cooks and women, the following 7 reasons seem to emerge as the major factors contributing to Pakora’s fame:

1- It takes relatively less time to prepare;
2- Its ingredients are few and simple, available at any local market;
3- It is very economical. It is probably one of the most affordable fried items you can have at home;
4- It is small in size and very light, compared to other things usually fried in oil, such as Samosas, Vegie Rolls, etc. This feature allows great quantities of Pakoras to be consumed;
5- The fact that Pakoras can only be cooked and served fresh makes it even more attractive. People like eating fresh and crispy food at Iftar time;
6- No Pakistani meal could be complete without spices and onions! Pakora allows people to have both of these requirements fulfilled;
7- Even though Pakoras are usually eaten hot and fresh, they still taste good and retain their crispiness if eaten a couple of hours after being fried, unlike other fritters.


“Pakora is not only our favourite item in Ramadan. Traditionally, in Pakistan the season of rain or spring is celebrated by serving deep-fried potato and onion pakoras!” stated an enthusiastic elderly woman.


Pakora Recipe:

> Preparation time: approx. 45 minutes
> For 6-8 people

  • 1 cup chickpea flour (Besan)
  • 1/2 teaspoon chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 finely chopped green chillies,
  • 1 tablespoon coriander, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • oil for frying
  • An assortment of vegetables: Onions, cut into rings or sliced, potato

> Steps:

1. Stir the flour, salt and chilli powder into a bowl.
2. Pour in sufficient water to make a thick batter and beat well until smooth. Leave to stand for at least 20 minutes.
3. Stir the chillies, coriander and baking powder into the batter.
4. Drop in the potatoes/onions to coat with batter.
5. Heat the oil in a deep pan, drop in the battered potatoes/onions and deep-fry until crisp and golden.
6. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, drain on kitchen towel and keep warm.
7. Serve hot.
 
I miss Ramadan in Pakistan. It's just not the same here in Canada :(
 
.... Holy Month..... . . . .
.. . . . . . .
Ramadan in Pakistan 2015

When you meet some one in the first few days of Ramadan you greet people with "Ramadan Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem" are greetings used to offer your wishes for RRamadan. (kareem means generous and mubarak means blessings).

Sehri or Suhor is the meal in the morning just before sunrise - it is usually a light meal.

Iftar or Iftari is the time of the evening meal just after sunset, traditionally a light snack of dates and water, although this might no be so obvious in Dubai.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe the following rituals.

No eating, drinking, smoking or kissing between sunrise (Fajr) and sunset (Maghrib, rather than Magrib).

In Pakistan this month is celebrated with numerous prayers and rituals. Men specially in the late evening visit mosques and perform a special long prayer of 20 Rakaa known as Taraveeh, while women pray the same at home.

ramadan-khajla.jpg


Every morning special foods are served which are unique to this months breakfasts only while in the evening people prepare special refreshing drinks made of rose water lemon, and many different kinds of deep fried dishes which are rich in oil and nutrients to energize people for the day long fasting.

Offices usually open earlier than normal i.e. 8AM or 8:30 and close at 2:30 or 3PM same is the case for banks and government departments.

In the bazaars they open late and usually have a break during the evening prayers and the long prayer of Taraveeh and they re-open again till 10PM and even till midnight.

During this month all restaurants, food stalls in the streets and Paan shops are closed and it is illegal to eat in the public although not as enforced by law but people observe this law because of respect and to avoid criticism from the people.

In big cities this rules is very strictly followed and so are the fasts kept while in the villages this rule is a bit relaxed and many people also skip day of fasts.

ramadan-iftar-sunset.jpg
An interesting scene that is see in the streets of big cities like Karachi is that 20 - 10 minutes prior to opening of the fast there is usually very fast moving trafic which suddenly stops and all rods are seen nearly empty just before the Azan (call to prayer) when all people start eating at same time usually first food that is eaten is date as it is said that it was the favorite food of prophet Mohammad and he also opened his fast with a date. Some people also prefer opening fast with a pinch of salt.

Order of fasting in Quraan

“… but whoever is sick or upon a journey, then (he shall fast)
a (like) number of other days; Allah desires ease for you,
and He does not desire for you difficulty, and (He desires)
that you should complete the number and that you
should exalt the greatness of Allah for His having guided you
and that you may give thanks.” -Quran- 2:185

Reason of Fasting in Quran

“O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, so that you may develop Taqwa (self-restraint) ” [2:183]

Prophet Muhammad’s (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) address on the eve of Ramadan

People, a great blessed month has come upon you.
Allah has made fasting during it an obligation, and steadfastly observing its nights in worship a voluntary act.
Whoever undertakes an act of obedience to Allah during this month with a righteous deed, it is as if he has performed an obligatory act at other times, and whoever performs an obligatory act during it is as one who performed seventy obligations at other times.
It is the month of patience, and the reward for patience is Paradise.
It is the month of goodwill, during which provisions are multiplied.

Prophet Muhammad’s (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

“ Allah has no need for the hunger and the thirst of the person who does not restrain from telling lies and acting on them even while observing fast.”

“ When one of you is fasting, He should abstain from indecent acts and unnecessary talk, and if someone begins an obscene conversation or tries to pick an argument, he should simply tell him, ‘I am fasting.’”

Prophet Muhammad’s (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) proclaimed the reward of fasting:

“Every action of the son of Adam is given manifold reward, each good deed receiving ten times its like, up to seven hundred times. Allah the Most High said, ‘Except for fasting, for it is for Me and I will give recompense for it, he leaves off his desires and his food for Me.’ for the fasting person there are two times of joy; a time when he breaks his fast and a time of joy when he meets his Lord, and the smell coming from the mouth of the fasting person is better with Allah than the smell of musk.”
Wah mouth watering delicacies being made :)
 
Too much intake of fat and sugar........................
 
ghazi52 said:
Too much intake of fat and sugar........................
yes may be just to make sure enough energy body gets in this fasting holy month
 
The pics reminded me of Ramadan back home ; being the youngest among the siblings I always use to get assigned to distribute Iftari in the neighborhood :-)
 
Yes. It was a treat to distribute Iftari in the neighborhood..
Very loving..................................
 
scionoftheindus said:
I would never buy anything from people like them..see how dirty their clothes are..I donno how many days it had been before they had bath
Cool down Mr Jim Rogers.. Have a drink;

(Ramadan Style)

image.jpg
image.jpg
image.jpg



P.S: Muslims have to perform ablution 5 times a day for prays... And in Ramadan you have to keep away from all bad stuff .. Not even anger,hate etc.
 
Ramazan today in USA.
 
WaLeEdK2 said:
I miss Ramadan in Pakistan. It's just not the same here in Canada :(
I feel u bruh
 
Boys-prepare-food-at-a-Pa-008.jpg

pakistan-ramadan-2009-8-23-11-43-35.jpg

8986588000_167eed6b1c_b21.jpg

Food-Ramadan-Feasting_Perr1-300x250.jpg

