The JV company is proposed to be named as ‘Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd’ (DRAL).



Reliance Aerostructure Ltd (RAL) will have 51 per cent shareholding in the JV while Dassault Aviation (DA) will hold 49 per cent.

The execution of offset clause will bring in the largest FDI in defence sector till date, expected to be more than 10 times the total FDI in entire defence sector in India in last 10 years