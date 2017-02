The arch-rival of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan took to Twitter, saying Qatar distanced itself from the “fake letter”.Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz named ‘Qatari investments’ as their method in purchasing the London apartment.Along with a 397-page document consisting details of transactions as well as receipts of payments since 2011, the Sharif family submitted the letter from a Qatari prince claiming the flats were purchased through the settlement of accounts between his family’s company and the Sharif family.PM Nawaz’s children’s counsel Akram Sheikh submitted a letter from Qatari Prince Shaikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim bin Muhammed Al Thani to the Supreme Court’s larger bench hearing the Panamagate case.The letter states that in 1980, Mian Muhammad Sharif (Nawaz Sharif’s father) invested 12 million Dirhams in the AlThani company belonging to the Qatari prince’s father.“In the year 2006, the accounts in relation to the above investment were settled between Hussain Nawaz Sharif and Al Thani family, who then delivered the bearer shares of the companies referred in para 4 above to a representative of Hussain Nawaz Sharif,” the letter read.Moreover, Imran lashed out at the prime minister, alleging that the letter he had presented in the court was ‘fake’. He claimed that the letter was originally written by a business partner of the Sharifs that has embarrassed the Qatari government.“Qatari govt embarrassed by this fake letter written by acknowledged business partner of Sharifs, who is also named in Panama Papers,” he tweeted.