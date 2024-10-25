What's new

Qatar Airways suspends all commercial flights to and from Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

Qatar Airways has announced the temporary suspension of all commercial flights to and from Iran, Iraq, and Lebanondue to the escalating situation in the Middle East. This decision reflects ongoing concerns for passenger safety amid regional tensions.

Key Details:​

  • Suspension Duration: The flights will remain suspended until further notice, with the airline closely monitoring the situation and providing updates as necessary.
  • Flights to Jordan: Qatar Airways will continue operating flights to Amman, Jordan, but only during daylight hours.
  • Safety Priority: The airline emphasized that the safety of its passengers is its highest priority, prompting this precautionary measure.
This move aligns with actions taken by other international airlines in response to the heightened security risks in the region, particularly following recent conflicts involving Israel and neighboring countries.



https://twitter.com/x/status/1849514308428005458

1729835746266.jpeg
 
Akbar26 said:
https://twitter.com/x/status/1849514308428005458

https://twitter.com/x/status/1849514873601872231
 

