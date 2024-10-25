Qatar Airways suspends all commercial flights to and from Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

Qatar Airways has announced the temporary suspension of all commercial flights to and from Iran, Iraq, and Lebanondue to the escalating situation in the Middle East. This decision reflects ongoing concerns for passenger safety amid regional tensions.
Key Details:
- Suspension Duration: The flights will remain suspended until further notice, with the airline closely monitoring the situation and providing updates as necessary.
- Flights to Jordan: Qatar Airways will continue operating flights to Amman, Jordan, but only during daylight hours.
- Safety Priority: The airline emphasized that the safety of its passengers is its highest priority, prompting this precautionary measure.