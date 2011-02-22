PWI | Pakistan Weapons Industry

Imran Khan
Database of Weapon systems made in Pakistan.
Air Weapons Complex
Airborne systems
Airborne Video Tape Recorder (AVTR) system
Airborne Digital Data Recorder system
Infra-red search and track (IRST) system
GPS navigation system
Mechanical gyro and iFOG-based inertial navigation system (INS
MOHAFIZ counter-measures dispensing system
Laser guidance system for Mk.80 series bombs
Pre-fragmented bomb-250
Mk.83 bomb
Mk.84 bomb
series general purpose bomb tail units
Practice bombs 6 kg, 11 kg
low drag or high drag speed-retarding devices
HAFR-1
HAFR-2 anti-runway
Ra'ad ALCM
Air Defence Automation System (C4I system
Electronic fuses for air-launched weapons
Real-time ACMI system
Voice/Fax/Data encryption system
Srw shoe for mines cleaning ams-604
Multi-Spectral Camouflage Net
Software Development for Mission Critical Systems
Electronic System Design and Production
Prototyping and Production of Specialized Mechanical Assemblies
Mechanical Components Precision Manufacturing
TQM Practices
CAD/CAM Support
Sky Tracker
CAMCOPTER S-100 UAV
Sky Navigator
Bullet-Proof Helmet (Level III A)
Bullet-Proof Jacket
Heavy Industries Taxila
Heavy Rebuild Factory M-Series
Heavy Rebuild Factory T-Series
APC Factory
Gun Factory
Tank Factory
Development, Engineering Support And Components Manufacture (DESCOM)
Evaluation, Training And Research Organization (ETRO)
Mechanical Complex
Research And Development (R&D)
Type 69-II - Main battle tank produced under license.
Type 85-IIAP - Main battle tank produced under license.
M113 - Armoured personnel carrier produced under license.
Al-Khalid tanks
Al-Khalid-1
Al-Zarrar
Talha - APC
Al-Hamza - Infantry fighting vehicle
Saad - APC
Sakb - Armoured command vehicle
Maaz - Based on the Talha APC
Mouz - Based on the Talha APC
Al-Hadeed - Armoured recovery vehicle
Al-Qaswa - Armoured logistics vehicle
Mohafiz armoured security vehicle
155 mm Self-propelled artillery gun
VEHICLE LAUNCHED ASSAULT TRACKWAY
HEAVY MECHANIZED BRIDGE
HIGH PRESSURE AIR COMPRESSOR PLANT
Establishment60 TON SEMI TRAILER
Khan Research Laboratories
nuclear bombs
AZER MLRS
Ghazab MLRS
303mm A-100 MLRS
anza anti air craft missiles -1-2-3
Baktar-Shikan man-portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system
LAADS radar
Skyguard radar
anti-personnel and anti-tank mines
Laser range-finders
Reactive armour
Digital goniometer
Karachi Shipyard
F-22P Zulfiquar class frigate
Jalalat II class missile boat
Larkana class large patrol craft
Agosta 90B class submarine
Cosmos class MG110 mini-submarine
COASTAL TANKER - OIL
P I L O T B O A T
OCEAN GOING TUGS
F A S T A T T A C K C R A F T [ M I S S I L E ]
National Development Complex
Air-to-air missile
105 mm anti-tank round
Naiza (125 mm anti-tank round)
Starfish naval mine
National Engineering and Scientific Commission
Burraq - a unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) armed with laser-guided missiles.
Babur (Hatf VII) - ground, ship and submarine-launched cruise missile
H-4, H-2 - precision-guided glide bombs
MSL Advanced Towed Array Sonar
Naval Training Simulator
Ship-borne display consoles
Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
MFI-17 Mushshak
MFI-395 Super Mushshak
K-8 Karakorum
JF-17 Thunder
Ubabeel Aerial Drone
Baaz Aerial Drone
SELEX Galileo Falco
AVTRSADV-2001 HUD for air crafts
RWR & IFF SYSTEM
PME CALIBERATION
AVIONICS REPAIRS
AVIONICS PRODUCTION
LOW LEVEL RADAR REPAIR /OVERHAUL
FACILITY FOR AIR BORNE RADAR (FAR)
Pakistan Ordnance Factories
Garments Factory
Aircraft and anti-aircraft ammunition
37 mm HE/T
12.7 x 108 mm
Bomb HE AC 500 lb (250 kg)
155 mm howitzer
105 mm howitzer
120 mm HE M44A2
120 mm smoke WP M44A1
122 mm howitzer HE
122 mm howitzer ILLUMINATING (D30)
130 mm HE
155 mm howitzer HE M 107
155 mm howitzer HE M483 A1-ICM
203 mm howitzer HE M 106
122 mm rocket HE (YARMUK)
QF 25 PDR mk.1/2
60 mm mortar HE
60 mm smoke WP
60 mm illuminating signal
81 mm HE M 57 D A-2
81 mm smoke WP
81 mm illuminating signal
120 mm HE M44A2
120 mm smoke WP M44A
Artillery ammunition propellant
Mortar and rocket ammunition propellant
Small bust
Demolition explosives
Flare (trip-wire) Mk 2/2
Shooting (pencil type)
Demolition charge #16 IN.BeeHive MK
Demolition 1 OZ CE PRIMER
7.62X51mm Ball (NATO)
7.62x 51mm Tracer
7.62x 51mm Link Belted
7.62 x 51mm Blank (Star Crimped)
7.62 x 39mm
9 x19 mm Ball
5.56 x 45mm M-855
5.56 x 45mm M-193
ARGES 84-P2A1
Smoke discharger WP P3 MK1
Target indication grenade
81mm smoke grenade for T-80UD, Al-Khalid and Al-Zarrar tanks
100 mm APFSDS/T
105 mm APFSDS/T L 64 A4
105 mm HE TK P1 A1
105 mm HESH L35A3
125 mm APFSDS/T
125 mm HE
106 mm HEAT M344A3
40 mm HEAT P1 MK1 (RPG-7)
73 mm FSRA HEAT round (SPG-9)
RPG-7AR
RPG-7AP
Anti-tank mine P3 MK
HK G3 - 7.62 mm
G3A3
G3P4
HK MP5 - 9 mm
MP5A2
MP5P3
MP5P4
MP5P5
POF PK-7 - 7.62×39 mm
POF PK-8 - 5.56 mm
POF PK-9 - 9 mm calibre pistol
POF PKL-30 - 7.62×25 mm calibre pistol
POF PK-10
PSR-90 - 7.62 mm calibre sniper rifle
Rheinmetall MG 3 - 7.62 mm
Type 54 - 12.7 mm machine gun
POF Eye is a special-purpose weapon
SATUMA
Flamingo - a medium range UAV.
Jasoos II (Bravo +) - a tactical UAV system
Mukhbar - short range UAV system.
Stingray - a mini UAV system.
HST - half scale trainer UAV.
FST - full scale trainer UAV.
Tunder SR (short range)
Tunder LR (long range)
Assault - training system
Shooting Star - high speed drone.
Ground Control Station (GCS)
iHawk - UAV payload, four variants
Gen 1 Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) capable, daylight camera system.
Gen 2 PTZ capable daylight camera payload
Gen 3 Improved version of Gen 2, includes gyro-stabilized "Scene & Target locking" system
Gen 4 Upgraded version of Gen 3, includes an infra-red camera
Integrated Defence Systems
IDS HUMA I Tactical UAV System
HIJARA - air-delivered anti-tank cluster bomb
Combined Effect Munition (CEM) - air-delivered cluster bomb unit
Infra-red Flare - aircraft counter-measure
Military batteries
Advanced Engineering Research organization - AERO
General Purpose Steel Bombs 125kg
General Purpose Steel Bombs 250kg
General Purpose Steel Bombs 500kg
General Purpose Steel Bombs 1000kg
PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 125kg
PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 250kg
PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 500kg
PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 1000kg
INCENDIARY PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 125kg
INCENDIARY PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 250kg
INCENDIARY PRE-FRAGMENTED BOMBS 500kg
Anti-Personnel CEM (COMBINED EFFECT MUNITION)
Anti-Armor CEM (COMBINED EFFECT MUNITION)
RPB-1 (Runway Penetration Bomb-1)
CONICAL TAIL UNITS
Ultra Quick Electronic Impact Fuze
AB-100 AN
AB-100 (For Low Drag Bombs).
AB-105 (For Low & High Drag Bombs).
Electronic Proximity Fuze
AB-103 (For Low Drag Bombs).
AB-104 (For Low & High Drag Bombs)
AB-104 AN (For Low & High Drag Bombs).
AL-788 fuzes
AIR BURST FUZES
PROXIMITY FUZES
AB-104 AN light fuze
AB-100 AN heavy fuze
MOFA-200A (Multi Option Fuze for Artillery
Multi Option Fuze for Artillery that incorporates all the features of artillery fuzes.
ACMI (Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation System
MOHAFIZ Counter Measures System is designed and produced for military aircraft and helicopter applications
AVTR SYSTEM (Airborne Video Tape Recorder System)
LISA-4000 AHRS (Attitude & Heading Reference System)
MAPS DISPLAYS
ADI/HIS
MISSION COMPUTER-
IMPULSE CARTRIDGE I-28
CARTRIDGE PPLT
CARTRIDGE TD-19PK
M-35 detonator
CUP BOOSTER
ADAPTER BOOSTERS M-148/M-147
AIR SITUATION DISPLAY
RABTA (C4I/ Air Defence Automation System)
INTEGRATED DYNAMICS
B O R D E R E A G L E M K - I I
UAVS
H O R N E T
HAWK MK-V
VISION UAV
SHADOW UAV
VECTOR UAV
NISHAN MK-II
TORNADO
AP- 2000 uav control system
AP- 5000 UAV CONTROL SYSTEM
IFCS-6000UAV CONTROL SYSTEM
IFCS-7000UAV CONTROL SYSTEM
PORTABLE TELECOMMAND AND CONTROL SYSTEM (P.T.C.S.)
IRGX (Integrated Radio Guidance Transmitter)
FM and COFDM data and video transmission systems
ATPS-1200 Antenna Tracking & Positioning System
ATPS-2000 is a complete vehicle tracking and antenna positioning system
cameras Three models are offered:
GSP-100
GSP- 900
GSP-1200
civil UAV"s
ROVER
EXPLORER
SAMAD RUBBER WORKS (PRIVATE) LIMITED.
makes 4 type of light boats for army navy which carry 4- 6 -8 and 12 solders
R2 - 04 boat
SRW A6 - 35 boat
SRW A10 - 40 boat
SRW A13 - 50
tank models to fooling enemy
LIFE JACKET SRW - II
FLOTATION VEST SRW - IV
Institute of Optronics (IOP
night vison googles
an-tvs-55
an-pvs a4
an-pvs5c
an-tvs-4a
East West Infiniti (P) Ltd
ECOM WISPER WATCH unmanned airborne SIGINT system
ECOM ATACS battlefield mapping and precision target locating system.
ECOM COMMAND POST
ROTOS: Remote Optical Threat Observation System.
ECOM SQPS commando personnel electronic map positioning system
ASMAAN: Passive Aerial target tracking System.
Position-in-Air: Aircraft Position Reporting System.
VTEX-2000U: Unmanned Aircraft Data & Video Links.
ECOM VTEX-2000H video and data downlink designed for live transmission
ECOM GRC-105 rugged synthesized full coverage VHF-UHF ground-to-air transceiver
ECOM VTEX-2000Hvideo and data downlink designed for live transmission of aerial pictures
ECOM HFA-100 is an HF RF linear amplifier,
RMC-500: Receiver Multicouplers.
UHF 225-500 MHz: Ground Plane & Yagi Antennas.
Microwave 900-3000 MHz: Parabolic, Helical & Yagi Antenna.
AIR-2000: VHF Ground to Air Aviation Transceiver
Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS)
ECOM GRC-105 is a rugged series of synthesized full coverage VHF-UHF ground-to-air aviation transceivers
ECOM TOW Vehicle Power Conditioner
ECOM TRAMS system equipment consists of a Transmitter, a receiver
ECOM AC-DC 7K This is a high power AC to DC converter
ECOM ATPS Acquisition Tracking Practice System
MIL/BB-590U: for Radio
PRC-113,
PRC-138 & KY-57
MIL/BB-586U/BB 5598: for Radio PRC-77
LMT-3451: for French Radios
SC-3000: 60 Watt static solar charger
SC-805: 20 Watt Tactical Solar Military Battery Charger
AC-DC 7K: Heavy Duty Power Source.
TOY-24 250: Watt Vehicular 12-24 DC-DC voltage converter
ECH-3000 3KW: Solid State Charger
ECH-708 x 2: Tactical / stationary Ni-Cad Charger
military battery packs
HF-90M: HF-90M Ultralight Military Manpack
VHF-90M: Low Band VHF Transceiver
ECOM PDC-2000: Profanity Delay System for live Audio broadcasting
ECOM FM 150: Stereo FM Broadcast Transmitter
ECOM FM 650: Stereo FM Broadcast Transmitter
VHF Broadcast Band Phased Dipole Array Antennas
ECOM Meteorological Data Logger Series
Snowlog 7000
Sonic Tide Gauge 7000
ScadaSAT Thuraya: uses Thuraya Satellite SMS service
ScadaSAT BGAN
ScadaGSM: uses the GSM network
POSITION-IT LOGGER/TRIP RECORDER
Position-It Satellite:
POSITION-IT GSM
Position-IT Direct tracker:
traffic cameras
Al-Technique Corporation of Pakistan (ATCOP)
LTS 1 laser threat warner
lazer systems
C4ISR
Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS )
HUMA-1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
UQAB uav P-1 & P-2
COMBINED EFFECT MUNITION
GP Series Steel Bomb (NATO APPLICATIONS)
Pre-fragmented Bombs (NATO applications)
Pre-fragmented Bombs (WARSAW Applications)
RPB-1 RUNWAY PENETRATION BOMB
HUD Combining Glasses
LASER ACTUATED TARGET SYSTEM
Laser Aiming Device
Laser Designator & Ranger (LDR-4)
Laser Designator and Ranger (LDR-3)
Laser Range Finder (AR-3)
LASER THREAT SENSOR (LTS786P)
Automatic Fire Control System - 37 mm Air Defense Gun
(IBMS) C4-1 Air Defence Automation System Air Combat Manuvering Instrumentation System Airborne Video Tape Recorder System Altitude & Heading Reference System Infrared Flares & Dispenser System Electronic Fuses Laser Altimeter AA3
Integrated Battle Field Management System (IBMS)
GIDS/ATCOP Night Observation Device (NOD)
Surveillance System
Types of Batteries
- Nickel - Cadmium Batterie
- Thermal Batteries
- Zinc-Silver Oxide Batteries
- Lithium-Manganes Dioxide Batteries
- Lithium-Thionyl Chloride Batteries
BATTERIES FOR THE ARMY
- BB 4600
- B310
- PRC 77
- PRC 786
- VOH 26
- CR 2032
- CR 2016
BATTERIES FOR THE AIRFORCE
- MT 7
- Aircraft Batteries
Aircraft Trolley Batteries Integrated Fire Control System
Driver's Night Sight (DNS-3)
Periscope for Armoured Vehicles PS-1 (M17)
Digital Goniometer (DGM-1)
Optical Boresighter (OBS-1)
Mobile Field Kitchen
Vehicle Mounted Kitchen
Sim Line Towed Array (SLTA)
Action Speed Tactical Trainer (ASTT)
Submarine Tactical Trainer (SMTT)
Bridge Pilot Simulator
Sea Surge (Air Launched Anti Submarine Weapon)
Marker Man Overboard
NBC Protective Suits
NBC Over-boots
NBC Water Bottle
NBC Haversack
Hand Held Decontamination Apparatus
High Efficiency Advance Decontamination
SMART PCBS
HEPA Filters
Metallic Mine Detector
NON METALLIC MINE DETECTOR
EXPLOSIVE DETECTOR
Speech Security & Encryption Equipment
TEAR GAS SHELLS
Stun Grenades
Ballistic helmets
Digital Signage
