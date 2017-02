On February 10, 2007, Vladimir Putin delivered his keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference, challenging the post-Cold War establishment. RT looks back a decade to see how accurate his ideas were.

Vladimir Putin's landmark speech on February 10th 2007 at 43rd Munich Security Conference where he openly criticized the US for its striving for a unipolar world, its unrestrained use of force and its disdain for international law. For the first time since the breakup of the Soviet Union he made clear that Russia does not intend to fit in this world order. Despite criticism, Putin didn't seek confrontation but hoped for a new partnership on a fair basis.The Western mainstream media, however, distorted his speech and portrayed it as a malicious attack.

Click to expand...