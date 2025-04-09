PUTIN WON’T DEFEND IRAN IF U.S. & ISRAEL STRIKE — “THEY’RE ON THEIR OWN”

In the case of an Israeli or American strike, Russia has made it clear that it will not defend Iran militarily, this position demonstrates Russia's strategic prudence and unwillingness to become involved in a high-stakes dispute that might go out of hand, Russian commitment is nevertheless constrained by the lack of a mutual defense provision in their agreements, even if their strategic alliance with Iran is growing and includes military-technical exchanges as well as a common hostility to Western dominance.Increased tensions over Iran's nuclear program are the backdrop against which the situation is developing, Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, has pushed for a "Libyan-style" disarmament agreement in which American-led forces would supervise the destruction of Iran's nuclear installations. Netanyahu has indicated that military action might be taken if such an agreement cannot be reached.President Donald Trump has confirmed that direct talks between the U.S. and Iran will begin, though Iran has clarified that these discussions will be indirect, facilitated by Oman, Trump has warned that if diplomacy fails, Iran will face severe consequences, hinting at potential military action.Andrey Rudenko, Russian deputy foreign minister, has stressed that Moscow is not required to offer Tehran military assistance, even though an assault by the United States or Israel on Iran would have major regional repercussions, this stance is consistent with Russian larger diplomatic approach, which places more emphasis on preserving ties with a variety of regional players such as, Israel and the Gulf states than on launching a potentially expensive and dangerous military involvement.With the deployment of cutting-edge aircraft and missile defense systems to multiple Middle Eastern nations, the United States has been strengthening its military presence in the region as tensions rise, additionally, Israel has put its military on high alert, and authorities have hinted that if Iran doesn't halt its nuclear program, a joint military operation with the United States may be possible.In conclusion, the strategic constraints of Russian alliance with Tehran are underscored by its unwillingness to support Iran in the case of an Israeli or American strike, with several countries juggling precarious relationships and military postures in reaction to Iran nuclear aspirations, scenario highlights the intricate geopolitical dynamics at work, possibility of military action is still a serious worry as diplomatic efforts continue, with broad ramifications for both regional stability and international security.