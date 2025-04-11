PSL10: The purest and least problematic fun to be had in Pakistan

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 103,748
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
PSL 10: The purest and least problematic fun to be had in Pakistan
The league has morphed into a mature, austere version that suits it better than the glamour and grandeur it initially aimed for
Danyal Rasool
09-Apr-2025
The Lahore Fort was the backdrop for the PSL draft • PSL
A decade is never not a milestone, but it can also be an awkward period of time to draw any conclusions from. It's probably a bit too late to begin evaluating whether you have made the right career choice, and hopefully too early to determine if you have got enough by way of retirement savings. It's often best looked at through the softened sepia tint of hindsight, which has its own gentle way of smoothing out the roughest edges of circumstance, superimposing melancholy contentment where raw pain once existed. That might make any objective assessment difficult, but it's always deeply personal.
As Pakistan's own T20 competition hits that milestone, what to make of it remains elusive, and personal. The Pakistan Super League launched its own official song for the tournament a few days out from its start, predictably drawing strong opinions on ultimately inconsequential promotional filler. The slogan it came up with - Apna X Hai - could perhaps be characterised the same way, though, corny pun aside, it gets something fundamental about this tournament right. This is an X to be interpreted rather than solved, with the PSL choosing to focus on the sense of belonging and connection with Pakistan, not the glamour or any delusions of grandeur that, at present, are hard to seriously keep up in Pakistan cricket.
Much as the PSL would like to stand out as an independent entity, its fanbase is primarily Pakistan cricket's fanbase, and the league starts at a time when Pakistan's worn-down supporters have flitted from hope to disappointment and heartbreak in six months of non-stop international cricket. It's impossible to say this is the nadir, but it does feel Pakistan appear to have left no stone unturned in their search. Stop-gap solutions for structural problems, the hounding out of high-profile coaching staff they had spent a fortune chasing, the appointments and sackings of captains on an almost monthly basis all culminated in an embarrassing early exit in a Champions Trophy they hosted before three weeks of humbling defeats in New Zealand rubbed salt into their wounds.
That is the backdrop to the tenth anniversary of a league that deserves better. It has become a financial lifeline for the PCB over the years, one of the few brands associated with Pakistan that has actually appreciated in value. It laid the groundwork for Pakistan's international isolation to end, and has inculcated a sense of regional identity that was never possible in the domestic first-class structure due to perpetual rejigging. Now, perhaps, it is also an escape if you want to watch Pakistan cricket without the sadness that watching Pakistan cricket evokes in so many.
The danger of stagnation, though, is ever-present, and, with all six franchises up for rebidding at the end of its tenth year, potentially existential. The most dominant theme in the build-up week of the tournament, tellingly, has been a constantly escalating attack on the management of the PSL by one of the franchise owners. Multan Sultans' Ali Tareen accused the PCB of letting the league embrace mediocrity, sparking a contretemps with Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal, who accused Tareen of "ridiculing and disrespecting" the league. They would later de-escalate, but it has shone a spotlight on how insecurities and fears about the future of the PSL run right to the top.
No cricketer possibly did as much for the PSL - and Pakistan cricket - as Darren Sammy did•AFP via Getty Images
The PSL appears to have accepted that days of the league attracting the hottest properties in franchise cricket are behind them. The first pick for the first two seasons of the draft were Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum; this year it was Daryl Mitchell, last year David Willey. The glut of T20 leagues in a window the PSL believed it had to itself saw it constricted from either side when the UAE's ILT20 and South Africa's IPL-owners-backed SA20 popped up in the January-February window, drawing talent away. At the other end, the ever-expanding IPL began to spread into March, further reducing the PSL's breathing space.
As a result, the PSL made official what had been a de facto reality for several seasons, accepting its status as a second-tier league and moving directly into the IPL window. This change may not be permanent, and it divided opinion among the franchise owners, but operating in the IPL's slipstream all but ended any issues around international clashes. While past seasons involved multiple late withdrawals, the replacement draft this time around comprised just two new picks, as just about every player who went unpicked at the IPL was available to the PSL.
In its second season at the launch ceremony, the then PCB chairman unveiled the Spirit Trophy for the PSL, which, the official claim went, included 50,000 double-pointed Swarovski crystals. It took, the PCB's website said, "inspiration from the brilliance of the universe".
Lahore Qalandars winning back-to-back PSL titles buoyed the city•AFP/Getty Images
That sort of vapid optimism of the early seasons has dulled, and, as the league bids farewell to its first decade, the pragmatism of middle age has replaced it. The aspiration for the PSL to become a global glamour brand never seemed tenable, but it has carved its way into Pakistan's cultural identity. No one is pretending it will compete for international eyeballs while games clash directly with the IPL, but there is a recognition Pakistan was never doing this for anyone else, just for Pakistan.
And a decade leaves memories Pakistan fans may cling to as a crutch in these unhappy times. Lahore's overwhelming gratitude when Daren Sammy's million-dollar smile lit up the Gaddafi Stadium for the first time in 2017 remains one of cricket's most iconic recent days. So were Kings' dismantling of arch-nemesis Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium, Lahore's emotions overflowing when they went back-to-back after years of propping up the table.
It is perhaps the purest and least problematic fun to be had in Pakistan, something cricket fans may want more of, not less, as the international side recedes in relevance at the top end of the global game. Qalandars will take on Islamabad United - two sides as diametrically opposed as you'll find anywhere in the franchise game - on the opening day. Perhaps, Kings have finally got it right this time under David Warner. Maybe Sultans will stop losing finals. None of it will make a cosmic difference large enough to suggest any inspiration from the brilliance of the universe. It is, after all, everyone's "Apna X". Not a bad way to end a decade.