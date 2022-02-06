What's new

Promoting Gawadar in London

1644172847536.png

1644172865190.png

1644172881761.png

1644172899082.png

1644172913697.png

1644172927978.png

1644172944102.png

1644172964960.png


1644172996351.png

1644173016086.png

1644173034437.png
 
Nice initiative, but isn't that a bit too vague? Like what does someone do when they see that?

Also their website for Gwadar has not been updated for so long, no updates on latest ongoing projects, and it's not even optimised for mobile phones...

http://gda.gov.pk/

And it's marked as not secure!

This is the least they could have done properly...

CPIC which is the owner of just two housing society schemes, has promoted Gwadar better.

Promoting Gwadar as a tourist attraction should be placed onto the backburner until actual decent developments have been completed, like 2025-30+ time frame.

Current promotion should be the investment aspect.

Should run TikTok ads, pay influencers, give free holidays to YouTubers so they can naturally promote the tourism.
 
Maybe a better slogan also

"The smart port city where you're always welcome"
 
Does anyone know what bus number or line these are on? Haven’t seen any yet.
 
Gwadar is a port city on the southwestern coast of the Pakistani province of Balochistan. The city is located on the shores of the Arabian Sea, opposite Oman and has a population of over 90,000.
Tour/Clicks of 2024.

1737008187089.jpeg
 
